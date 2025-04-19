From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Redwood City: Pro-Democracy Protest - Freedom Will Ring if We Support It
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Portola Valley
Location Details:
Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real and Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City, CA 94062
#NoKings: Freedom Will Ring if We Support it
Bring your signs, your passion, cow bells, drums! At our sidewalk rally corner, we will make sure thousands see us fighting for freedom!
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, stating that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."
Now 250 years later, we the people are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.
At the recent nationwide protest, 5.2 million people across the country stood up together to say HANDS OFF our democracy!
On the historic day of April 19th, we are taking to the street again for democracy. Let's make this an even larger demonstration for democracy against Trump and Musk.
It's going to be a long fight to preserve our democracy. But we cannot tire. We have to keep showing up.
We must save democracy! Come join us!
