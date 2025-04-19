Half Moon Bay: Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution & Earth Day Weekend

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

La Honda Indivisible

Location Details:

Main Street & California 92

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019



This is a peaceful demonstration

#NoKings - Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution & Earth Day weekend



Half Moon Bay Day of Action - Anti-Trump Protest



Yes to Democracy! Yes to planet Earth! NO to Trump & Musk!



This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, stating that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."



Now 250 years later, we the people are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover. At our recent nationwide protest, 5.2 million people across the country stood up together to say HANDS OFF our democracy!



On the historic day of April 19th, we are taking to the street again for democracy. It is also the weekend of Earth Day.



We must rise up and demonstrate against Trump and Musk. It's going to be a long fight to preserve our democracy. But we cannot tire. We have to keep showing up.



We must save democracy! We must save our beautiful Earth!



Come join us!