NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!Stop the DOGE Destruction Sidewalk RallySaturdays @ 12 – 1 PM PTMore info (no need to RSVP, just come): https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/767237/ April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution, and is nationwide day of action for democracy. Is the also the weekend prior to Earth Day.Join us in sending the message that we do not approve or accept the chaotic and brutal destruction of trusted and crucial Federal programs and agencies that serve all of us.This a local Indivisible event.DANGER - WHAT DOGE HAS ALREADY DONE:Cut the federal workforceTerminated federal contractsSweeping cuts at USAIDCanceled DEI programs and grantsTerminated federal leases for office spaceAccessing Treasury Department dataParalyzing the Consumer Financial Protection BureauAccessing Department of Education dataAccessing Federal Aviation Administration technologyVisiting the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAccessing Medicare and Medicaid systemsAccessing Department of Energy systemsAccessing Environmental Protection Agency contractsAccessing Federal Emergency Management Agency systemsMeddling with Veterans AffairsCanceled media subscriptionsAND MORE!