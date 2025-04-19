From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley: #Tesla Takedown - Stop DOGE Destruction (250th Anniversary American Revolution)
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Sidewalk outside Tesla Showroom
1731 Fourth St
between Virginia Street and Delaware Street
Berkeley, CA
Peaceful protest
1731 Fourth St
between Virginia Street and Delaware Street
Berkeley, CA
Peaceful protest
NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!
Stop the DOGE Destruction Sidewalk Rally
Saturdays @ 12 – 1 PM PT
More info (no need to RSVP, just come): https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/767237/
April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution, and is nationwide day of action for democracy. Is the also the weekend prior to Earth Day.
Join us in sending the message that we do not approve or accept the chaotic and brutal destruction of trusted and crucial Federal programs and agencies that serve all of us.
This a local Indivisible event.
DANGER - WHAT DOGE HAS ALREADY DONE:
Cut the federal workforce
Terminated federal contracts
Sweeping cuts at USAID
Canceled DEI programs and grants
Terminated federal leases for office space
Accessing Treasury Department data
Paralyzing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Accessing Department of Education data
Accessing Federal Aviation Administration technology
Visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Accessing Medicare and Medicaid systems
Accessing Department of Energy systems
Accessing Environmental Protection Agency contracts
Accessing Federal Emergency Management Agency systems
Meddling with Veterans Affairs
Canceled media subscriptions
AND MORE!
https://www.teslatakedown.com/_files/ugd/26ad6e_3a10d814abe24364b14977b4ca443257.pdf
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:49PM
