From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dublin: Tesla Takedown Protest - Pro-Democracy & Pro-Earth! Anti-Elon!
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Tri-Valley
Location Details:
Dublin Tesla - sidewalk out front
6701 Amador Plaza Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Nonviolent protest - we will peacefully exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin
6701 Amador Plaza Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Nonviolent protest - we will peacefully exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin
Join us in Dublin #BoycottTesla protest to stop Musk takeover.
Saturday, April 19 @ 12 – 1:30pm PT
Post: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/764198/
April 19, 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. It is also the weekend just before Earth Day.
Tesla once was a beacon to reduce Carbon emission and fight Climate Change, and we rallied to buy Tesla.
However their CEO is wrecking our government without Constitutional authorization or justification. We know the power of our wallets and #BoycottTesla movement was born. We must stop the Musk-DOGE takeover.
Divest from Tesla Stock. Their value is tanking thanks to investors who joined the movement.
Don't buy new Tesla automobile.
We urge the public to boycott Tesla to impact Elon Musk’s ability to continue his destructive and unconstitutional actions against our government, our country and its people.
We hope to see you in our nonviolent protest to exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin.
Saturday, April 19 @ 12 – 1:30pm PT
Post: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/764198/
April 19, 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. It is also the weekend just before Earth Day.
Tesla once was a beacon to reduce Carbon emission and fight Climate Change, and we rallied to buy Tesla.
However their CEO is wrecking our government without Constitutional authorization or justification. We know the power of our wallets and #BoycottTesla movement was born. We must stop the Musk-DOGE takeover.
Divest from Tesla Stock. Their value is tanking thanks to investors who joined the movement.
Don't buy new Tesla automobile.
We urge the public to boycott Tesla to impact Elon Musk’s ability to continue his destructive and unconstitutional actions against our government, our country and its people.
We hope to see you in our nonviolent protest to exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/764...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:30PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network