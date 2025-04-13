From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Dublin: Tesla Takedown Protest - Pro-Democracy & Pro-Earth! Anti-Elon!

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Tri-Valley

Location Details:

Dublin Tesla - sidewalk out front

6701 Amador Plaza Rd

Dublin, CA 94568



Nonviolent protest - we will peacefully exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin





Saturday, April 19 @ 12 – 1:30pm PT



Post:



April 19, 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. It is also the weekend just before Earth Day.



Tesla once was a beacon to reduce Carbon emission and fight Climate Change, and we rallied to buy Tesla.



However their CEO is wrecking our government without Constitutional authorization or justification. We know the power of our wallets and #BoycottTesla movement was born. We must stop the Musk-DOGE takeover.



Divest from Tesla Stock. Their value is tanking thanks to investors who joined the movement.



Don't buy new Tesla automobile.



We urge the public to boycott Tesla to impact Elon Musk’s ability to continue his destructive and unconstitutional actions against our government, our country and its people.



