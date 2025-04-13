top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Dublin: Tesla Takedown Protest - Pro-Democracy & Pro-Earth! Anti-Elon!

Dublin Tesla - sidewalk out front 6701 Amador Plaza Rd Dublin, CA 94568 Nonviolent protest - we will peacefully exercise our first amend...
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Tri-Valley
Location Details:
Dublin Tesla - sidewalk out front
6701 Amador Plaza Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Nonviolent protest - we will peacefully exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin
Join us in Dublin #BoycottTesla protest to stop Musk takeover.

Saturday, April 19 @ 12 – 1:30pm PT

Post: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/764198/

April 19, 2025 is the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. It is also the weekend just before Earth Day.

Tesla once was a beacon to reduce Carbon emission and fight Climate Change, and we rallied to buy Tesla.

However their CEO is wrecking our government without Constitutional authorization or justification. We know the power of our wallets and #BoycottTesla movement was born. We must stop the Musk-DOGE takeover.

Divest from Tesla Stock. Their value is tanking thanks to investors who joined the movement.

Don't buy new Tesla automobile.

We urge the public to boycott Tesla to impact Elon Musk’s ability to continue his destructive and unconstitutional actions against our government, our country and its people.

We hope to see you in our nonviolent protest to exercise our first amendment right- freedom of speech in Dublin.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:30PM
by Indivisible Tri-Valley
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:30PM
§STOP the SAVE Act - CALL THE CA SENATORS
by Indivisible Tri-Valley
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:30PM
STOP the SAVE Act - CALL THE CA SENATORS

Info: https://indivisibleteam.medium.com/maga-has-a-bill-that-would-disenfranchise-someone-you-know-64cf24d0fcf5

Senator Alex Padilla:
(415) 981-9369
https://www.padilla.senate.gov/

Senator Adam Schiff
(415) 393-0707
https://www.schiff.senate.gov/

The SAVE Act is an attempt at mass disenfranchisement disguised as an election integrity bill. It would require every voter to show proof of citizenship bearing their current name when registering to vote — which might not seem like a big deal, unless you spend two seconds thinking about the ramifications.

Overnight, it would essentially end online and mail-in voter registration.

--Proof of citizenship doesn’t mean a simple driver’s license. It means a birth certificate or a passport — documents that tens of millions of citizens simply don’t have access to.

--Married people who’ve changed their names wouldn’t be able to register using their original birth certificates — effectively disenfranchising millions of women.

--Trans and nonbinary people who’ve changed their names to reflect their gender identity would also face massive challenges to voting — and the State Department’s ban on updating sex designations on passports (if upheld in court) would add to the difficulty of satisfying the bill’s proof of citizenship requirements.

--The burdensome requirements would disproportionately impact younger voters (how many college students do you know who have a birth certificate stashed in their dorm rooms?), voters of color, low-income voters, and elder voters.

--Arizona and Kansas tried similar legislation and tens of thousands of eligible voters were disenfranchised.


ALSO: MORE INFO AT BRENNAN CENTER for JUSTICE

Go here for more information on the dangers of the SAVE Act legislation that does nothing to save our vote, but will disenfranchise voters:

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/save-act-would-undermine-voter-registration-all-americans
