STOP the SAVE Act - CALL THE CA SENATORSInfo: https://indivisibleteam.medium.com/maga-has-a-bill-that-would-disenfranchise-someone-you-know-64cf24d0fcf5 Senator Alex Padilla:(415) 981-9369Senator Adam Schiff(415) 393-0707The SAVE Act is an attempt at mass disenfranchisement disguised as an election integrity bill. It would require every voter to show proof of citizenship bearing their current name when registering to vote — which might not seem like a big deal, unless you spend two seconds thinking about the ramifications.Overnight, it would essentially end online and mail-in voter registration.--Proof of citizenship doesn’t mean a simple driver’s license. It means a birth certificate or a passport — documents that tens of millions of citizens simply don’t have access to.--Married people who’ve changed their names wouldn’t be able to register using their original birth certificates — effectively disenfranchising millions of women.--Trans and nonbinary people who’ve changed their names to reflect their gender identity would also face massive challenges to voting — and the State Department’s ban on updating sex designations on passports (if upheld in court) would add to the difficulty of satisfying the bill’s proof of citizenship requirements.--The burdensome requirements would disproportionately impact younger voters (how many college students do you know who have a birth certificate stashed in their dorm rooms?), voters of color, low-income voters, and elder voters.--Arizona and Kansas tried similar legislation and tens of thousands of eligible voters were disenfranchised.ALSO: MORE INFO AT BRENNAN CENTER for JUSTICEGo here for more information on the dangers of the SAVE Act legislation that does nothing to save our vote, but will disenfranchise voters: