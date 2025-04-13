top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

San Francisco: Tesla Protest - #NoKings Billionaires Shouldn’t Rule America

Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Tesla Showroom - sidewalk out front
999 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109

PEACEFUL Protest
No violence or Destruction of Property will be tolerated
People over Profit: Billionaires Shouldn’t Rule America

Protest on 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution

Sat, Apr 19 at 12:00pm–2:00pm PT (part of a weekly protest)

Info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/757137/

And here: https://indivisiblesf.org/events/2025/3/22/people-over-profit-billionaires-shouldnt-rule-america

This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."

The United States is not a corporation, and our government is not a for-profit enterprise. Elon Musk is not a government official. He’s a billionaire with no accountability to the American people, and nobody voted for him. Our democracy deserves better.

Musk and Trump will only be defeated by a massive, bipartisan movement of everyday Americans standing up against corruption, authoritarianism, and huge tax breaks for the rich, while fighting for the programs that working people need.

This is a BIPARTISAN, PEACEFUL Protest No violence or Destruction of Property will be tolerated


The People over Profit Movement

Right now, millions of Americans across the political divide are struggling. 60% live paycheck to paycheck, many earn very low wages, and 85 million lack proper health insurance. College is too expensive for young people, a quarter of seniors live on $15,000 a year or less, and childhood poverty is among the highest in the world. We also face a severe shortage of affordable housing.

At the same time, the wealthiest Americans, like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, are getting richer. Since Trump’s election, their combined wealth has grown by over $200 billion—more than the bottom half of the country. Meanwhile, the middle class shrinks, and democracy is at risk.

Our goal is to protect democracy and create an economy that works for everyone, not just the rich. As the wealthiest country in the world, we have the potential to use new technologies to improve everyone’s lives, but instead, most of the wealth goes to the people who need it the least.

We must make healthcare a human right, raise wages to a living standard, improve public education, address the housing crisis, create good-paying jobs to fight climate change, and end all forms of discrimination.

We the People believe that in the richest country in the history of the world we must establish that:

--Healthcare is a human right and must be available to all regardless of income.

--Every worker in America is entitled to earn a decent income. We must raise the minimum wage to a living wage and make it easier for workers to join unions.

--We must have the best public educational system in the world, from childcare to vocational training, to graduate school – available to all.

--We must address the housing crisis and build the millions of units of low-income and affordable housing that we desperately need.

--We must create millions of good paying jobs as we lead the world in combating the existential threat of climate change.

--We must abolish all forms of bigotry.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:09PM
§
by Indivisible
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 1:09PM
STOP the SAVE Act - CALL THE CA SENATORS

Info & phone call script here: https://indivisiblesf.org/call-scripts/2025/2/18/vote-no-on-hr-22-a6f3k

Senator Alex Padilla:
(415) 981-9369
https://www.padilla.senate.gov/

Senator Adam Schiff
(415) 393-0707
https://www.schiff.senate.gov/

INDIVISIBLE POST (https://substack.com/@indivisiblesoco):

"Today, the Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to pass the SAVE Act. Supposedly, this act is to ensure elections are conducted property by guaranteeing only those legally eligible vote. (The number of votes fraudulently cast in any election is so small, even the Heritage Foundation admits it.)

In fact, the SAVE Act makes voting more difficult for married women, people who have changed their names, people who don’t or never have had all the documentation that proves they are who they have always been. Like the poor. The elderly. Indigenous peoples."


MORE INFO AT BRENNAN CENTER for JUSTICE:

Go here for more information on the dangers of the SAVE Act legislation that does nothing to save our vote, but will disenfranchise voters:

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/save-act-would-undermine-voter-registration-all-americans
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/757...
