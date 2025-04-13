top
North Bay
North Bay
View events for the week of 4/19/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Santa Rosa Protest: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!

Meet at Julliard Park 227 Santa Rosa Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404-4907 Then we will march to Courthouse Square. This is a peaceful protest.
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Sonoma County
Location Details:
Meet at Julliard Park
227 Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404-4907

Then we will march to Courthouse Square. This is a peaceful protest.
#NoKings: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!

When: Saturday, April 19 @ 11am – 1pm PDT

Where: meet at Julliard Park, then march to Old Courthouse Square

This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution.
Just over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence
on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."

This is a crisis, and the time to act is now! Join us for this march for democracy.

Bring Your Noise and Your Noisemakers!

Indivisible Sonoma County is a group of volunteers resisting the MAGA Republican agenda. We are stronger together. And together, we are Indivisible.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/773...
STOP the SAVE Act - CALL THE CA SENATORS

Senator Alex Padilla:
(415) 981-9369
https://www.padilla.senate.gov/

Senator Adam Schiff
(415) 393-0707
https://www.schiff.senate.gov/

INDIVISIBLE POST (https://substack.com/@indivisiblesoco):

"Today, the Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to pass the SAVE Act. Supposedly, this act is to ensure elections are conducted property by guaranteeing only those legally eligible vote. (The number of votes fraudulently cast in any election is so small, even the Heritage Foundation admits it.)

In fact, the SAVE Act makes voting more difficult for married women, people who have changed their names, people who don’t or never have had all the documentation that proves they are who they have always been. Like the poor. The elderly. Indigenous peoples."

MORE INFO:

Go here for more information on the dangers of the SAVE Act legislation that does nothing to save our vote, but will disenfranchise voters:

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/save-act-would-undermine-voter-registration-all-americans
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/773...
