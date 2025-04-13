From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa Protest: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Sonoma County
Location Details:
Meet at Julliard Park
227 Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404-4907
Then we will march to Courthouse Square. This is a peaceful protest.
227 Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404-4907
Then we will march to Courthouse Square. This is a peaceful protest.
#NoKings: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!
When: Saturday, April 19 @ 11am – 1pm PDT
Where: meet at Julliard Park, then march to Old Courthouse Square
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution.
Just over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence
on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."
This is a crisis, and the time to act is now! Join us for this march for democracy.
Bring Your Noise and Your Noisemakers!
Indivisible Sonoma County is a group of volunteers resisting the MAGA Republican agenda. We are stronger together. And together, we are Indivisible.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/773...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 12:45PM
