Santa Rosa Protest: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Sonoma County

Location Details:

Meet at Julliard Park

227 Santa Rosa Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95404-4907



Then we will march to Courthouse Square. This is a peaceful protest.

#NoKings: Step Up, Stand Up, Show Up! A Revolution for All - Not Just the Few!



When: Saturday, April 19 @ 11am – 1pm PDT



Where: meet at Julliard Park, then march to Old Courthouse Square



This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution.

Just over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence

on July 4th against tyranny, declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."



This is a crisis, and the time to act is now! Join us for this march for democracy.



Bring Your Noise and Your Noisemakers!



Indivisible Sonoma County is a group of volunteers resisting the MAGA Republican agenda. We are stronger together. And together, we are Indivisible.

