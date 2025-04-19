Santa Rosa: No Kings! #TelsaTakedown Protest

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Sonoma County Against Elon Musk

Location Details:

Tesla showroom - sidewalk out front

3286 Airway Drive

Santa Rosa, CA, 95403.

NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!



April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, and is nationwide day of action for democracy.



Saturday 4/19 @ 11am – 1pm PT



This event is a weekly protest against Elon Musk in front of his company Tesla. Let's keep up the momentum!



Join us on the sidewalk outside the Tesla showroom in Santa Rosa. 3286 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403.



Ideas of what to bring: Signs, drums, an American flag, friends & family



Please stay on the sidewalk and do not block entrances.



Times/details are subject to change w/o notice.