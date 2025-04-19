From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: No Kings! #TelsaTakedown Protest
Saturday, April 19, 2025
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Sonoma County Against Elon Musk
Tesla showroom - sidewalk out front
3286 Airway Drive
Santa Rosa, CA, 95403.
NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!
April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, and is nationwide day of action for democracy.
Saturday 4/19 @ 11am – 1pm PT
This event is a weekly protest against Elon Musk in front of his company Tesla. Let's keep up the momentum!
Join us on the sidewalk outside the Tesla showroom in Santa Rosa. 3286 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403.
Ideas of what to bring: Signs, drums, an American flag, friends & family
Please stay on the sidewalk and do not block entrances.
Times/details are subject to change w/o notice.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/765...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 12:15PM
► ▼ IMC Network