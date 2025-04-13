top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Arts + Action

The Streetside Library

by Isaiah Dylan Clark (awwwweshucks59 [at] gmail.com)
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
What came first - the chicken or the egg?
Explaining myself as a homeless artist often reminds me of that, especially with "The Streetside Library".

From 12pm to 6pm, Wednesday to Monday, at Berkeley's HALF PRICE BOOKS on Shattuck, I sell my own literature, independent poetry and more from a Bay Arean who no longer believes in luck.

For up to $10 each, decide your own price, or check it out and talk to The All-Around Artist, about music, life and everything in between.
original image (2000x3008)
For more information: https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
§
by Isaiah Dylan Clark
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
sm_19_homes_upright.jpg
original image (960x1440)
https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
§
by Isaiah Dylan Clark
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
sm_19_homes__in_jack_london_square.jpeg
original image (1080x1080)
https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
§
by Isaiah Dylan Clark
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
isaiah_clark_s_new_poetry-2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (104.8KB)
https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
§
by Isaiah Dylan Clark
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
the_streetside_library.png
https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
§"Independent"
by Isaiah Dylan Clark
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:26AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (135.3MB) | Embed Video
written by me.
https://thestreetsidelibrary.etsy.com
