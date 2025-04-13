The Streetside Library awwwweshucks59 [at] gmail.com) by Isaiah Dylan Clark

What came first - the chicken or the egg?

Explaining myself as a homeless artist often reminds me of that, especially with "The Streetside Library".



From 12pm to 6pm, Wednesday to Monday, at Berkeley's HALF PRICE BOOKS on Shattuck, I sell my own literature, independent poetry and more from a Bay Arean who no longer believes in luck.



For up to $10 each, decide your own price, or check it out and talk to The All-Around Artist, about music, life and everything in between.