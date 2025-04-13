From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

San Jose: #Tesla Takedown on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

#TeslaTakedown

Location Details:

Sidewalk intersection of Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd

San Jose, CA



Peace protest. No threats or violence will be tolerated.





Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Info:



Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.



This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. We'll stay on sidewalks and won't obstruct traffic. We won't enter the Tesla Santana Row Showroom, nor stop people from entering or exiting it. No violence or threats against anyone, or destruction/vandalism of property, will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we aren't impacting a small business, and this location is chosen because of its high public visibility.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Bring sunscreen/wear a hat



WHERE: we will meet on corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd, in the shade, in front of Best Buy



BRING: high-contrast signs with letters at least 8" high or bigger so that passing motorists traveling @40 mph can read them. - #TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Suggested text for signs:

- Honk for democracy!

- Don't Buy Tesla

- Stop Elon's Coup

- "You're Better Than Tesla"

- "Sell While You Can (No TSLA)"



Be creative, passing motorists won't have time to read more than a few words





DANGER - WHAT DOGE HAS ALREADY DONE:



Cut the federal workforce

Terminated federal contracts

Sweeping cuts at USAID

Canceled DEI programs and grants

Terminated federal leases for office space

Accessing Treasury Department data

Paralyzing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Accessing Department of Education data

Accessing Federal Aviation Administration technology

Visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Accessing Medicare and Medicaid systems

Accessing Department of Energy systems

Accessing Environmental Protection Agency contracts

Accessing Federal Emergency Management Agency systems

Meddling with Veterans Affairs

Canceled media subscriptions



https://www.teslatakedown.com/_files/ugd/26ad6e_3a10d814abe24364b14977b4ca443257.pdf NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AMInfo: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatakedown-san-jose-santana-row-2 Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. We'll stay on sidewalks and won't obstruct traffic. We won't enter the Tesla Santana Row Showroom, nor stop people from entering or exiting it. No violence or threats against anyone, or destruction/vandalism of property, will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we aren't impacting a small business, and this location is chosen because of its high public visibility.#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTeslaBring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Bring sunscreen/wear a hatWHERE: we will meet on corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd, in the shade, in front of Best BuyBRING: high-contrast signs with letters at least 8" high or bigger so that passing motorists traveling @40 mph can read them. - #TeslaTakedown #BoycottTeslaSuggested text for signs:- Honk for democracy!- Don't Buy Tesla- Stop Elon's Coup- "You're Better Than Tesla"- "Sell While You Can (No TSLA)"Be creative, passing motorists won't have time to read more than a few wordsDANGER - WHAT DOGE HAS ALREADY DONE:Cut the federal workforceTerminated federal contractsSweeping cuts at USAIDCanceled DEI programs and grantsTerminated federal leases for office spaceAccessing Treasury Department dataParalyzing the Consumer Financial Protection BureauAccessing Department of Education dataAccessing Federal Aviation Administration technologyVisiting the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAccessing Medicare and Medicaid systemsAccessing Department of Energy systemsAccessing Environmental Protection Agency contractsAccessing Federal Emergency Management Agency systemsMeddling with Veterans AffairsCanceled media subscriptions