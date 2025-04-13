From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: #Tesla Takedown on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
Saturday, April 19, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Protest
#TeslaTakedown
Sidewalk intersection of Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd
San Jose, CA
Peace protest. No threats or violence will be tolerated.
Peace protest. No threats or violence will be tolerated.
NO KINGS on 250th ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN REVOLUTION!
Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatakedown-san-jose-santana-row-2
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us. Not politicians, not the media, not the courts.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.
This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. We'll stay on sidewalks and won't obstruct traffic. We won't enter the Tesla Santana Row Showroom, nor stop people from entering or exiting it. No violence or threats against anyone, or destruction/vandalism of property, will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we aren't impacting a small business, and this location is chosen because of its high public visibility.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a sign, Bring a water bottle, Bring sunscreen/wear a hat
WHERE: we will meet on corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd, in the shade, in front of Best Buy
BRING: high-contrast signs with letters at least 8" high or bigger so that passing motorists traveling @40 mph can read them. - #TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Suggested text for signs:
- Honk for democracy!
- Don't Buy Tesla
- Stop Elon's Coup
- "You're Better Than Tesla"
- "Sell While You Can (No TSLA)"
Be creative, passing motorists won't have time to read more than a few words
DANGER - WHAT DOGE HAS ALREADY DONE:
Cut the federal workforce
Terminated federal contracts
Sweeping cuts at USAID
Canceled DEI programs and grants
Terminated federal leases for office space
Accessing Treasury Department data
Paralyzing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Accessing Department of Education data
Accessing Federal Aviation Administration technology
Visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Accessing Medicare and Medicaid systems
Accessing Department of Energy systems
Accessing Environmental Protection Agency contracts
Accessing Federal Emergency Management Agency systems
Meddling with Veterans Affairs
Canceled media subscriptions
https://www.teslatakedown.com/_files/ugd/26ad6e_3a10d814abe24364b14977b4ca443257.pdf
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Protest at #TeslaTakedown, then join San Jose 50501 march & rally at St. James Park 12PM!
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 8:23AM
