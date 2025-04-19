top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/19/2025
South Bay Government & Elections

San Jose: No Kings! Protest for Democracy on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution

St. James Park 180 N. First St. San Jose, CA 95113 This is a peaceful protest. We do not condone violence or hate speech of any kind.
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose
Location Details:
St. James Park
180 N. First St.
San Jose, CA 95113

This is a peaceful protest.
We do not condone violence or hate speech of any kind.
We The People Reject Project 2025!

San Jose March & Rally for Democracy on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution

April 19th marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Just over a year later, the Continental Congress delegates would sign the Declaration of Independence declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."

50501 San Jose invites you to join our fifth peaceful march and protest against Trump Administration abuses, Project 2025, and corruption on Saturday, April 19th at the McKinley Statue in St. James Park starting at 12pm.

Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, signs (write on front and back if possible), and carpool or use mass transportation wherever possible.

St. James Park is located at 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113. It is a 26 minute walk from the San Jose Diridon Station and is at the S. James station on the VTA light rail Blue and Green lines. Parking is available on the street and at the following nearby locations:

Free Parking at 232 N. 3rd St.

SP+ Park Parking at 95 N. Third St. (first 90 minutes free)

Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St. (first 90 minutes free)

As a reminder, this is a peaceful protest. We do not condone violence or hate speech of any kind.

San Jose 50501: https://linktr.ee/sanjose50501
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/ae5844ba...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 7:49AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$370.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code