San Jose: No Kings! Protest for Democracy on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

50501 San Jose

Location Details:

St. James Park

180 N. First St.

San Jose, CA 95113



This is a peaceful protest.

We do not condone violence or hate speech of any kind.





San Jose March & Rally for Democracy on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution



April 19th marks the 250th anniversary of the first day of the American Revolution. Just over a year later, the Continental Congress delegates would sign the Declaration of Independence declaring that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."



50501 San Jose invites you to join our fifth peaceful march and protest against Trump Administration abuses, Project 2025, and corruption on Saturday, April 19th at the McKinley Statue in St. James Park starting at 12pm.



Please bring your own food and water, hat, sunscreen, signs (write on front and back if possible), and carpool or use mass transportation wherever possible.



St. James Park is located at 180 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95113. It is a 26 minute walk from the San Jose Diridon Station and is at the S. James station on the VTA light rail Blue and Green lines. Parking is available on the street and at the following nearby locations:



Free Parking at 232 N. 3rd St.



SP+ Park Parking at 95 N. Third St. (first 90 minutes free)



Market & San Pedro Square Garage, 45 N. Market St. (first 90 minutes free)



As a reminder, this is a peaceful protest. We do not condone violence or hate speech of any kind.



