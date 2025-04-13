From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Social Security Administration list of employees working with DOGE to sabotage the SSA
Since The Employees Of The SSA Have Been Cooperating With, And Working With Musk's Doge Employees (Goons) To Sabotage The SSA, Things Have Gotten Real Bad For Over 70 Million Social Security Recipients!
Social Security Administration list of employees working with DOGE to sabotage the SSA
By Lynda Carson - April 13, 2025
Since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump was voted back into office recently, things have gotten really bad for over 70 million social security recipients, and the migrants now being falsely claimed as dead with the SSA https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2025/04/12/trump-immigrants-dead-social-security/ , through no fault of their own. The scheme cooked up by Elon Musk’s DOGE squad falsely lists thousands of migrants as dead in a Social Security database known as the “death master file.”
Further below is a list of Social Security Administration (SSA) employees cooperating with, and working with Musk’s DOGE to sabotage the SSA from a lawsuit court filing, including a list from the New York Times of Musk’s DOGE employees who have been sabotaging the SSA in recent months.
Meanwhile a few hours ago, the SSA released its first press release (see below) since March 27, 2025.
On Saturday, April 12, 2025, on its website https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/releases/ the Social Security Administration released its first press release since March 27, 2025.
According to the SSA, beginning April 14, 2025, SSA will allow individuals to complete all claim types via telephone, supported by new anti-fraud capabilities designed to protect beneficiaries and streamline the customer experience.
The updated policy reflects SSA’s broader commitment to customer service, program integrity, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources. SSA has worked around the clock to develop and deploy these improvements, driven by the return of employees to full-time in-office operations.
Surge capacity is being put in place to support higher demand starting on the 14th and last month, SSA spent $16.5 million to modernize telephone services nationwide.
For more details, see the full press release below….
Press Release
Saturday, April 12, 2025
For Immediate Release
Social Security Administration Implements New Anti-Fraud Measures to Enhance Telephone Claim Processing
https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/releases/2025/#2025-04-12
The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced the implementation of enhanced fraud prevention tools for claims filed over the telephone, further modernizing the agency’s services and strengthening program integrity. Beginning April 14, 2025, SSA will allow individuals to complete all claim types via telephone, supported by new anti-fraud capabilities designed to protect beneficiaries and streamline the customer experience.
The enhanced technology enables SSA to identify suspicious activity in telephone claims by analyzing patterns and anomalies within a person’s account. If irregularities are detected, the individual will be asked to complete in-person identity proofing to continue processing their claim. These advancements allow SSA to maintain the security of its services while continuing to expand access for customers who may be unable to file online or visit an office in person. The agency will continue to conduct identity verification for all in-person claims.
“We are modernizing how we serve the public—enhancing both security and accessibility,” said Leland Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits.”
The updated policy reflects SSA’s broader commitment to customer service, program integrity, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources. SSA has worked around the clock to develop and deploy these improvements, driven by the return of employees to full-time in-office operations.
Surge capacity is being put in place to support higher demand starting on the 14th and last month, SSA spent $16.5 million to modernize telephone services nationwide.
This update supports the Administration’s broader efforts to protect Social Security and ensure higher take-home pay for seniors by ending the taxation of social security. For more information on the President’s commitment to preserving Social Security, visit here.
For more Social Security news, follow the agency on X https://x.com/socialsecurity .
Questions About The Above Press Release:
The above press release fails to mention or reveal if it was released to the public by Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek who has repeatedly been sued https://www.wsaz.com/2025/03/08/unions-ask-court-stop-doge-accessing-social-security-data-millions-americans/ by AFGE https://www.afscme.org/press/releases/2025/afscmes-saunders-leland-dudek-is-willing-to-see-millions-of-senior-citizens-suffer-all-because-he-didnt-get-his-way-in-court , or AFSCME and its allies that have sued to block Musk’s Social Security power grab.
Or if it was released by any of Musk’s DOGE employees working at the SSA involved in sabotaging the SSA, or if it was released by any of the SSA employees working with and cooperating with Musk’s DOGE employees that have been involved in sabotaging the SSA in recent months. The press release appears to be hopelessly vague as to who is actually behind the latest press release.
AFSCME v SSA Administration (Last updated April 13, 2025)
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/69664313/american-federation-of-state-county-and-municipal-employees-afl-cio-v/
AFSCME sues to stop unlawful seizure of Social Security data
https://www.afscme.org/blog/afscme-sues-to-stop-unlawful-seizure-of-social-security-data#:
AFSCME and allies sue to block Musk’s Social Security power grab
COUNCIL 31 STAFF
FEB. 26, 2025
https://afscme31.org/news/afscme-and-allies-sue-block-musks-social-security-power-grab
https://afscme31.org/news/afscme-and-allies-sue-block-musks-social-security-power-grab
DOGE Goons Get Physical:
On April 12, 2025, it was reported on the AFP, that “DOGE Goons Physically Drag Social Security Worker From Desk.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2025/04/12/trump-immigrants-dead-social-security/
Reportedly, “A senior executive at the Social Security Administration was physically dragged from his office this week after clashing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to The Washington Post.
Greg Pearre, a career civil servant who led an IT team working on the agency’s data systems, was removed over his opposition to a DOGE plan to cut off immigrants from key financial services, three people told the Post.
The scheme cooked up by Elon Musk’s DOGE squad falsely lists thousands of migrants as dead in a Social Security database known as the “death master file.”
Being entered into the death database cuts a person off from crucial financial services, like the ability to receive government benefits and access a bank account or credit card. The goal was to push migrants who were granted a temporary legal status under former President Joe Biden to “self deport.”
Jim Francis, a consumer law lawyer who is suing Social Security for wrongly entering a Maryland woman into the file, cast the repercussions in dire terms.
“It’s the source of that data that the whole world uses, which is why, if it’s inaccurate, it has such devastating impacts on people,” he told the Post. “Overnight, you literally become financially paralyzed.”
Tom Kind, a 90-year-old retiree in Colorado, told the Post that he had experienced being listed as dead, calling it a “nightmare.” In addition to losing benefits and health coverage, he faced a challenge convincing the agency that he was still alive. After jumping through a number of bureaucratic hoops, he had to show up to an office in person for an interview, proving he was alive.
“That’s not any fun,” he said.
DOGE had been working on a strategy to push out immigrants since February. A group of about a dozen civil servants from Social Security were assigned to help Musk’s goons—and agents from the Department of Homeland Security—with the plot. Many career staff were worried that the project was wrong or illegal, a former senior official told the Post.
Leland Dudek, Social Security’s acting commissioner, who has signaled his willingness to carry out DOGE’s plans previously, worried that this scheme might be illegal, insiders told the Post.
Nevertheless, under pressure from President Donald Trump’s homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, he acquiesced, signing two memorandums on Monday that allowed the database change. More than 6,000 migrants were listed as dead despite being alive.
Pearre, the civil servant who had pushed back against the action, was removed two days later. He declined to comment to the Post, as did Dudek.”
Some of Musk’s DOGE Employees At The SSA:
Antonio J. Gracias - Private equity investor Mr. Gracias is one of Mr. Musk’s oldest friends; he was an early investor in SpaceX, Tesla and other companies, and he helped fund a pro-Trump super PAC started by Mr. Musk. Mr. Gracias said he was at Mar-a-Lago with Musk during the transition. He has now taken a role at the Social Security Administration. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration Company involvement: SpaceX, Tesla
https://www.valorep.com/team/antonio-gracias
3737 Collins AVE PH3
Miami Beach, FL 33140
https://www.redfin.com/FL/Miami-Beach/3737-Collins-Ave-33140/unit-3/home/42675662
https://www.compass.com/listing/3737-collins-avenue-unit-ph3-miami-beach-fl-33140/655027184081220857/
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410099684835311
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412059720737093
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202503059754054006
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159685491246
https://search.sunbiz.org/Inquiry/CorporationSearch/SearchResults?InquiryType=EntityName&InquiryDirectionType=PreviousRecord&SearchTerm=3740%20A%20LLC&SearchNameOrder=3737FEDERALHIGHWAY%20L170000755840&ListNameOrder=3737CARIBBEANPARTNERS%20L090000791990&Detail=FL.DOS.Corporations.Shared.Contracts.FilingRecord
Jon Koval Private equity investor Mr. Koval is a vice president at Antonio Gracias’s company Valor Equity Partners, and he joined the Social Security Administration with Mr. Gracias. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration
Payton Rehling Data engineer Mr. Rehling is a data engineer at Antonio Gracias’s company Valor Equity Partners, and he joined the Social Security Administration with Mr. Gracias. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration
Scott Coulter Chief Information Officer, Social Security Administration Mr. Coulter is a private equity investor who has been one of the lead DOGE team members at the Social Security Administration. In March, he was named the agency’s chief information officer. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Michael Russo Senior Adviser, Social Security Administration Before joining the Social Security Administration, Mr. Russo was an executive at a tech company that processes payments for Mr. Musk’s Starlink. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration Company involvement: Starlink
Luke Farritor Software engineer Few of Mr. Musk’s aides have been spotted at as many federal agencies as Mr. Farritor, a prize-winning computer scientist who dropped out of college. He has spent a significant amount of time at the General Services Administration, interviewing tech staff members about their work. Agency involvement: General Services Administration, United States Agency for International Development, Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Social Security Administration, Department of Energy, Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services, United States Digital Service, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Company involvement: SpaceX
Ethan Shaotran Software engineer Mr. Shaotran is part of the cadre of young coders. He founded an artificial intelligence start-up that received funding from OpenAI, a major player in tech and one of Mr. Musk’s chief competitors in A.I. Agency involvement: General Services Administration, Social Security Administration, Department of Education, Inter-American Foundation
Aram Moghaddassi Software engineer Mr. Moghaddassi has worked at X and Neuralink, and was part of the DOGE landing team at the Treasury. He was one of several staff members who were interviewed on Fox News with Mr. Musk in March. Agency involvement: Treasury Department, Social Security Administration Company involvement: X, Neuralink
Cole Killian Software engineer . Mr. Killian is among the young coders working at DOGE and is listed as a detailee at the Environmental Protection Agency, a designation often given to those on temporary assignment. Agency involvement: Social Security Administration, Environmental Protection Agency
Nikhil Rajpal Software engineer Mr. Rajpal is part of the group of young coders at DOGE who have gone into various federal agencies to carry out Mr. Musk’s directives. Agency involvement: Office of Personnel Management, Social Security Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Akash Bobba Software engineer Mr. Bobba is among the young coders at DOGE. He interned at Palantir, which was founded by Peter Thiel, a longtime Republican backer who has a long, on-again-off-again history with Mr. Musk. Agency involvement: Office of Personnel Management, General Services Administration, Social Security Administration
AFGE Guidance email to Leland C. Dudek:
https://www.afge1395.org/?p=3057
AFGE - Make The Call from AFGE:
https://www.afge1395.org/product/T/
Organizational Structure of the Social Security Administration
https://www.ssa.gov/org/ocio.htm
Organizational Structure of the Social Security Administration
https://www.ssa.gov/org/agencyOrg.htm
https://www.ssa.gov/org/ssachart.pdf
https://www.ssa.gov/org/index.htm
Employees at the Social Security Administration who are cooperating with and working with Elon Musk & DOGE:
That’s right! A list Of Social Security Administration employees working with Elon Musk & DOGE, sabotaging the SSA recently, culled from the records of a recent lawsuit that was filed against the SSA:
Scott Coulter - Scott.Coulter [at] ssa.gov
56 Leonard Street, Apt., 47E
New York, NY 10013
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202404159627749074
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202401319601140710
https://www.nextgov.com/people/2025/03/ssa-tech-shop-be-led-another-doge-associate/404031/
>>>>>>>
Leland C. Dudek - Leland.C.Dudek [at] ssa.gov
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Leland+C.+Dudek
https://www.ssa.gov/agency/commissioner/
>>>>>>
Eddie Taylor - Eddie.Taylor [at] ssa.gov
https://www.ssa.gov/org/dchr.htm
>>>>>>>
Dustin S. Brown, Acting Chief of SSA - Dustin.Brown [at] ssa.gov
https://www.oecd-events.org/global-forum-on-democracy/en/speaker/954e67fe-9b76-ef11-9c35-6045bd8cf406/dustin-brown
https://executivegov.com/2024/05/dustin-brown-named-ssa-chief-operating-officer-acting-chief-of-staff/
Betsy Beaumon - Betsy.Beaumon [at] ssa.gov
https://blog.ssa.gov/author/97ea3a31f370c6df4e45bffb0a2590ac5373d2f1/
>>>>>>
Chad Poist - Chad.Poist [at] ssa.gov
>>>>>>
Michael L. Russo - Michael.L.Russo [at] ssa.gov
https://www.nextgov.com/people/2025/03/ssa-tech-shop-be-led-another-doge-associate/404031/
>>>>>>>>
Mark Steffensen - Mark.Steffensen [at] ssa.gov
64 Trenor Dr
New Rochelle, NY 10804
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202501139740161026
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412059737001832
452 5th Ave
New York, NY 10016
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202401319600711405
https://leadafi.com/executive-biography/mark-steffensen-empowering-organizations-through-integrity-strategy-and-expertise/
>>>>>>>
Ben Gurga - Ben.Gurga [at] ssa.gov
Ben Gurga
Director, Office of Decision Support and Strategic Information Social Security Administration ben.gurga [at] ssa.gov
>>>>>>>
Devin Fensterheim - Devin.Fensterheim [at] ssa.gov
https://govsalaries.com/fensterheim-devin-61992184
>>>>>>>
Clare Mastramico -Clare.Mastramico [at] ssa.gov
https://govsalaries.com/mastramico-clare-a-60933588
>>>>>>>
Kala Shah - Kala.Shah [at] ssa.gov
>>>>>>>
Brian Peltier - Brian.Peltier [at] ssa.gov
https://fedscoop.com/ssa-acting-caio-brian-peltier/
>>>>>>>
Timothy Monteleone - Timothy Monteleone [at] ssa.gov
https://govsalaries.com/monteleone-timothy-w-60936551
>>>>>>>>
Mickie Tyquiengco - Mickie.Tyquiengco [at] ssa.gov
https://contactout.com/Mickie-Tyquiengco-6508410
>>>>>>>>
Stephen Evangelista - Stephen Evangelista [at] ssa.gov
https://blog.ssa.gov/author/2aabe479dec55d301c841c3873ee13c10ecaacaa/
https://www.ssa.gov/org/dcrdp.htm
>>>>>>>>
Jessica Vollmer - Jessica.Vollmer [at] ssa.gov
>>>>>>>>
Djimy Chapron - Djimy.Chapron [at] ssa.gov
>>>>>>>>
Florence Felix-Lawson - Florence.Felix-Lawson [at] ssa.gov
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Florence+Felix-Lawson
https://www.afge1395.org/product/P/
https://beta.chcoc.gov/content/florence-felix-lawson
>>>>>>>
See Google News link below for the latest headlines about the Social Security Administration…
https://news.google.com/search?q=Social%20Security%20Administration&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
