San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Show Up As Neighbors: Tenant Union May Day Meet-Up

Houses with protestors. Text reads: "We will not tolerate ICE in our communities. Show up as neighbors and make a bold statement. Join us."
original image (1400x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tenants and Neighborhood Councils
Location Details:
Meet at James P. Lang Field at 3:30pm; March to Civic Center Plaza at 4:00pm
Capitalism and its defenders follow us from our jobs to our neighborhoods and homes.

On May Day, get to meet other tenant unionists who are organizing against landlords and the institutions that defend them: police and ICE.

Join Tenants and Neighborhood Councils (TANC) and its Tenants Against Policing Working Group at James P. Lang Park at 3:30pm before we converge with the mass march at SF Civic Center Plaza!

Want to organize your building and neighborhood to better where you live, protect and support one another, and lay the foundations of a better world? This is a great opportunity to plug in!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/tenantsagainstpo...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 13, 2025 5:19AM
