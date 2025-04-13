From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Updates from Gaza and Media Training for Doctors Against Genocide Members
Date:
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Online
Register for the Zoom meeting at:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5F1FUgCcSu2V-4HiIYEFQw
Updates from Gaza by:
Dr. Razan Nahhas who has been in Gaza on a medical mission for over 50 days
Media Training by:
Eman Rashid
Palestinian American former CBS News & MSNBC journalist.
Trains Palestine solidarity and advocacy groups to effectively engage with mainstream media and secure positive, principled coverage of their work.
https://www.doctorsagainstgenocide.org
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5F1FUgCcSu2V-4HiIYEFQw
