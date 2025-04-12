A protest was held by residents of the San Francisco West Side during the opening of the Westside Dunes park pushed by their supervisor Joe Engardio. According to residents he prevented them from knowing his plan for the park because there is no plan for the dangerous and crowded residential streets as a result of the Great Highway

The people of the West Side of San Francisco spoke out about their D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio who they charged had lied to them and schemed to push forward the shutdown of the Great Highway without letting the residents know. At the opening of the new park called Sunset Dunes, residents had a protest by cars on the Great Highway road and said that there was a growing health and safety danger on the roads as the streets have become extremely dangerous and overcrowded with cars in their neighborhood. Others were angry about the role of the City funded Bicycle Coalition which they said conspired with Engardio to improperly push threw the shutdown of the major transportation artery.They also said that Engardio instead of representing them was representing the San Francisco developers and Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner who wants million dollar condos on the land and more gentrification.This rally took place on April 12, 2025