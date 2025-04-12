top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

SF West Side Residents Fed Up with D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio as His New Park Opens Up

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:56PM
A protest was held by residents of the San Francisco West Side during the opening of the Westside Dunes park pushed by their supervisor Joe Engardio. According to residents he prevented them from knowing his plan for the park because there is no plan for the dangerous and crowded residential streets as a result of the Great Highway
A protest was held by residents of the San Francisco West Side during the opening of the Westside Dunes park pushed by their supervisor J...
original image (4032x3024)
The people of the West Side of San Francisco spoke out about their D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio who they charged had lied to them and schemed to push forward the shutdown of the Great Highway without letting the residents know. At the opening of the new park called Sunset Dunes, residents had a protest by cars on the Great Highway road and said that there was a growing health and safety danger on the roads as the streets have become extremely dangerous and overcrowded with cars in their neighborhood. Others were angry about the role of the City funded Bicycle Coalition which they said conspired with Engardio to improperly push threw the shutdown of the major transportation artery.

They also said that Engardio instead of representing them was representing the San Francisco developers and Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner who wants million dollar condos on the land and more gentrification.

This rally took place on April 12, 2025

Additional Media:

Selling Off Golden Gate Park: Privatization & Corruption Destroying Great Public Park
https://youtu.be/BHtE3dg4pjA

Stealing The Park! SF Golden Gate Park Stables, Nepotism, Privatization & The Parks Alliance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDZ81rocak0

Tourists Not Lining Up to Pay $7 for Botanical Garden-Newsom-Lee-Ginsburg's
Privatization Scheme Is A Bust

http://www.baycitizen.org/parks/story/tourists-not-lining-pay-7-botanical/
More parks privatization: The horses of Golden Gate Park
https://48hills.org/2021/03/more-parks-privatization-the-horses-of-golden-gate-park/

Walton calls out Breed for her attacks on the Board of Supes
https://48hills.org/2021/06/walton-calls-out-breed-for-her-attacks-on-the-board-of-supes/?fbclid=IwAR1fqYoEFKiLQR8oErNMlVic0SUey_THzGSkPAptYeA35jG-pqiBreqavDk

Supes clash with parks director over role in private organization’s ‘threats’
https://48hills.org/2021/06/supes-clash-with-parks-director-over-role-in-private-organizations-threats/?fbclid=IwAR0GYRhvV1WhjAvyzFEk1EHZZ9vJKLLCTiXUTQKdEOWAjnE7glS9RFKq74E

SF Golden Gate Park Privatizers Face Postponement of Vote
Opposition forces postponement of vote on SkyStar Wheel
Critics say lights, noise from generator not appropriate for Golden Gate Park
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/opposition-forces-postponement-of-vote-on-skystar-wheel/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
§SF D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio Is Charged With Lying To West Side Residents
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:56PM
sm_joe_supervisor.jpg
original image (2641x2651)
San Francisco West Side residents accused D4 Supervisor of secretly scheming with the Bicycle coalition and developers to push through the shut down of the Great Highway without letting the residents know or speak out before it was a done deal.
https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
§SF Bicycle Coalition At Opening Of Park With Shut Down of Great Highway
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:56PM
sm_sf_bycicle_coalition_at_great_highway_park.jpg
original image (2931x2141)
The San Francisco Bicycle Coalitions which gets millions of dollars from the City of San Francisco uses the funds to push for more closures of public roads bypassing local residents and the community.
https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
§Residents Support Recall Of Joe Engardio
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:56PM
sm_recall_engardio_on_window.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many residents of the West Side are angry about their treatment by their Supervisor Joe Engardio who kept them in the dark about the shutdown of the Great Highway for a news park
https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
§Scott Weiner Major Supporter Of Gentrification &
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:56PM
sm_weiner_stands_with_ed_lee.jpg
original image (920x674)
Scott Weiner has pushed for more privatization and for the billionaires to take over public land in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code