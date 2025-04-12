From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF West Side Residents Fed Up with D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio as His New Park Opens Up
A protest was held by residents of the San Francisco West Side during the opening of the Westside Dunes park pushed by their supervisor Joe Engardio. According to residents he prevented them from knowing his plan for the park because there is no plan for the dangerous and crowded residential streets as a result of the Great Highway
The people of the West Side of San Francisco spoke out about their D4 Supervisor Joe Engardio who they charged had lied to them and schemed to push forward the shutdown of the Great Highway without letting the residents know. At the opening of the new park called Sunset Dunes, residents had a protest by cars on the Great Highway road and said that there was a growing health and safety danger on the roads as the streets have become extremely dangerous and overcrowded with cars in their neighborhood. Others were angry about the role of the City funded Bicycle Coalition which they said conspired with Engardio to improperly push threw the shutdown of the major transportation artery.
They also said that Engardio instead of representing them was representing the San Francisco developers and Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner who wants million dollar condos on the land and more gentrification.
This rally took place on April 12, 2025
Additional Media:
Selling Off Golden Gate Park: Privatization & Corruption Destroying Great Public Park
https://youtu.be/BHtE3dg4pjA
Stealing The Park! SF Golden Gate Park Stables, Nepotism, Privatization & The Parks Alliance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDZ81rocak0
Tourists Not Lining Up to Pay $7 for Botanical Garden-Newsom-Lee-Ginsburg's
Privatization Scheme Is A Bust
http://www.baycitizen.org/parks/story/tourists-not-lining-pay-7-botanical/
More parks privatization: The horses of Golden Gate Park
https://48hills.org/2021/03/more-parks-privatization-the-horses-of-golden-gate-park/
Walton calls out Breed for her attacks on the Board of Supes
https://48hills.org/2021/06/walton-calls-out-breed-for-her-attacks-on-the-board-of-supes/?fbclid=IwAR1fqYoEFKiLQR8oErNMlVic0SUey_THzGSkPAptYeA35jG-pqiBreqavDk
Supes clash with parks director over role in private organization’s ‘threats’
https://48hills.org/2021/06/supes-clash-with-parks-director-over-role-in-private-organizations-threats/?fbclid=IwAR0GYRhvV1WhjAvyzFEk1EHZZ9vJKLLCTiXUTQKdEOWAjnE7glS9RFKq74E
SF Golden Gate Park Privatizers Face Postponement of Vote
Opposition forces postponement of vote on SkyStar Wheel
Critics say lights, noise from generator not appropriate for Golden Gate Park
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/opposition-forces-postponement-of-vote-on-skystar-wheel/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
They also said that Engardio instead of representing them was representing the San Francisco developers and Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner who wants million dollar condos on the land and more gentrification.
This rally took place on April 12, 2025
Additional Media:
Selling Off Golden Gate Park: Privatization & Corruption Destroying Great Public Park
https://youtu.be/BHtE3dg4pjA
Stealing The Park! SF Golden Gate Park Stables, Nepotism, Privatization & The Parks Alliance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDZ81rocak0
Tourists Not Lining Up to Pay $7 for Botanical Garden-Newsom-Lee-Ginsburg's
Privatization Scheme Is A Bust
http://www.baycitizen.org/parks/story/tourists-not-lining-pay-7-botanical/
More parks privatization: The horses of Golden Gate Park
https://48hills.org/2021/03/more-parks-privatization-the-horses-of-golden-gate-park/
Walton calls out Breed for her attacks on the Board of Supes
https://48hills.org/2021/06/walton-calls-out-breed-for-her-attacks-on-the-board-of-supes/?fbclid=IwAR1fqYoEFKiLQR8oErNMlVic0SUey_THzGSkPAptYeA35jG-pqiBreqavDk
Supes clash with parks director over role in private organization’s ‘threats’
https://48hills.org/2021/06/supes-clash-with-parks-director-over-role-in-private-organizations-threats/?fbclid=IwAR0GYRhvV1WhjAvyzFEk1EHZZ9vJKLLCTiXUTQKdEOWAjnE7glS9RFKq74E
SF Golden Gate Park Privatizers Face Postponement of Vote
Opposition forces postponement of vote on SkyStar Wheel
Critics say lights, noise from generator not appropriate for Golden Gate Park
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/opposition-forces-postponement-of-vote-on-skystar-wheel/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/eZ72fUu_M2c
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network