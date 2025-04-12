top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

International Workers' Day - May Day!

San José May Day 2025 flyer
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Story and King Roads
San José, CA 95122
Fight for Immigrant and Workers Rights!
Resist Fascism!

A day without an immigrant! / A day without a worker!

May Day is both a celebration of workers and immigrants, and a protest for worker and immigrant rights!

Rally 2:30 pm at Story and King Roads in San José
March 4:00 pm via Mexican Heritage Plaza
via Roosevelt Park
to San José City Hall - performances and more!

Join the march at any point.
The walking distance between the start point and end point is approximately 3.5 miles.

VTA bus route 22 joins the start and end points of the march, and will operate normally before the march begins. Once the march begins, VTA bus route 22 will likely be diverted, particularly in the westbound direction.
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:35PM
§Día Internacional de los Trabajadores!
by San José May Day Coalition
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:35PM
Afiche del Primero de Mayo de San José 2025
original image (1080x1350)
https://maydaysanjose.org
§Ngày Quổc Tể Lao Động!
by San José May Day Coalition
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 5:35PM
San José May Day 2025 flyer (Vietnamese)
original image (1080x1350)
https://maydaysanjose.org
