International Workers' Day - May Day!
Date:
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Time:
2:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Story and King Roads
San José, CA 95122
Fight for Immigrant and Workers Rights!
Resist Fascism!
A day without an immigrant! / A day without a worker!
May Day is both a celebration of workers and immigrants, and a protest for worker and immigrant rights!
Rally 2:30 pm at Story and King Roads in San José
March 4:00 pm via Mexican Heritage Plaza
via Roosevelt Park
to San José City Hall - performances and more!
Join the march at any point.
The walking distance between the start point and end point is approximately 3.5 miles.
VTA bus route 22 joins the start and end points of the march, and will operate normally before the march begins. Once the march begins, VTA bus route 22 will likely be diverted, particularly in the westbound direction.
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org
