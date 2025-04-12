International Workers' Day - May Day!

Date:

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Time:

2:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

San José May Day Coalition

Location Details:

Story and King Roads

San José, CA 95122

Fight for Immigrant and Workers Rights!

Resist Fascism!



A day without an immigrant! / A day without a worker!



May Day is both a celebration of workers and immigrants, and a protest for worker and immigrant rights!



Rally 2:30 pm at Story and King Roads in San José

March 4:00 pm via Mexican Heritage Plaza

via Roosevelt Park

to San José City Hall - performances and more!



Join the march at any point.

The walking distance between the start point and end point is approximately 3.5 miles.



VTA bus route 22 joins the start and end points of the march, and will operate normally before the march begins. Once the march begins, VTA bus route 22 will likely be diverted, particularly in the westbound direction.