Palestine California San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

San Francisco: All Out for Mahmoud Khalil

ICE Building, 630 Sansome St, SF
original image (1350x1687)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, April 14, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
All Out for Mahmoud Khalil
Location Details:
ICE Building, 630 Sansome St, SF
An immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil. But the fight is far from over: Mahmoud’s lawyers will appeal the case and we will stay in the streets. We demand freedom for Mahmoud Khalil, and everyone under attack for speaking out against the genocide in Palestine. SEE YOU IN THE STREETS ON MONDAY!

🗓️Monday, April 14 at 3PM
📍ICE Building, 630 Sansome St, SF
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIVNp8KxLeh/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 12:54PM
