San Francisco: All Out for Mahmoud Khalil
Monday, April 14, 2025
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
All Out for Mahmoud Khalil
ICE Building, 630 Sansome St, SF
An immigration judge in Louisiana ruled that the Trump administration can deport Mahmoud Khalil. But the fight is far from over: Mahmoud’s lawyers will appeal the case and we will stay in the streets. We demand freedom for Mahmoud Khalil, and everyone under attack for speaking out against the genocide in Palestine. SEE YOU IN THE STREETS ON MONDAY!
🗓️Monday, April 14 at 3PM
📍ICE Building, 630 Sansome St, SF
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIVNp8KxLeh/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 12:54PM
