North Bay / Marin Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Santa Rosa: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day: END Tax Injustice Protest Rally

Santa Rosa Post Office 730 2nd St Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Peaceful protest from 5 PM to 6 PM
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tax (the Oligarchs) Day
Location Details:
Santa Rosa Post Office
730 2nd St
Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Peaceful protest from 5 PM to 6 PM
Tuesday, April 15 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT

The Federal TAX CODE is Corrupt. It is Unfair. It is Wrong!

Big corporations, wealthy families, and their armies of lobbyists rig the tax code in their favor. Too many fail to pay their fair share, and ordinary Americans pay the price. Social Security, Medicare, access to affordable healthcare, in-home support for seniors and more are all at risk.

End Tax Injustice Actions - Tuesday April 15 Meetup at the main Santa Rosa Post Office

Bring your sign about unfair taxation, corporate corruption or oligarchy takeover to a post office rally when taxpayers are taking their tax returns on the last day to file, April 15.

Join us in Santa Rosa to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/775...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 11:17AM
