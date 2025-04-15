Santa Rosa: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day: END Tax Injustice Protest Rally

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tax (the Oligarchs) Day

Location Details:

Santa Rosa Post Office

730 2nd St

Santa Rosa, CA 95404



Peaceful protest from 5 PM to 6 PM

Tuesday, April 15 @ 5 PM – 6 PM PT



The Federal TAX CODE is Corrupt. It is Unfair. It is Wrong!



Big corporations, wealthy families, and their armies of lobbyists rig the tax code in their favor. Too many fail to pay their fair share, and ordinary Americans pay the price. Social Security, Medicare, access to affordable healthcare, in-home support for seniors and more are all at risk.



End Tax Injustice Actions - Tuesday April 15 Meetup at the main Santa Rosa Post Office



Bring your sign about unfair taxation, corporate corruption or oligarchy takeover to a post office rally when taxpayers are taking their tax returns on the last day to file, April 15.



Join us in Santa Rosa to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!