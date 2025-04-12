From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto: Tax Trump! Banner Drop Protest
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Palo Alto
Location Details:
meet at 3600 W Bayshore Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Please join us for a visibility event on Tax Day!
We’ll be holding banners up above the 101, i.e., TAX TRUMP!
The location will be a pedestrian overpass near Adobe Creek Loop Trail, just north of San Antonio Road (Palo Alto / Mountain View).
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/774...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 11:07AM
