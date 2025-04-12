Palo Alto: Tax Trump! Banner Drop Protest

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Palo Alto

Location Details:

meet at 3600 W Bayshore Rd

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Please join us for a visibility event on Tax Day!



We’ll be holding banners up above the 101, i.e., TAX TRUMP!



The location will be a pedestrian overpass near Adobe Creek Loop Trail, just north of San Antonio Road (Palo Alto / Mountain View).



