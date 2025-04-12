top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/15/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Palo Alto: Tax Trump! Banner Drop Protest

meet at 3600 W Bayshore Rd Palo Alto, CA 94303
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Palo Alto
Location Details:
meet at 3600 W Bayshore Rd
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Please join us for a visibility event on Tax Day!

We’ll be holding banners up above the 101, i.e., TAX TRUMP!

The location will be a pedestrian overpass near Adobe Creek Loop Trail, just north of San Antonio Road (Palo Alto / Mountain View).

Time: Tuesday, April 15 @ 11:30am – 1pm PDT

Location: meet at 3600 W Bayshore Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/774...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 11:07AM
§
by Indivisible Palo Alto
Sat, Apr 12, 2025 11:07AM
tax__the_oligarchs__day_protest_april_15_-_political_revolution_1_1.png
Find local protests here: https://www.mobilize.us/?country=US&date=2025-04-15T07%3A00%3A00.000Z&state=CA
https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/774...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code