Oakland: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day Protest
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tax (the Oligarchs) Day
Location Details:
USPS - sidewalk out front
201 13th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Tuesday, April 15 at 12 – 2pm PT
Tax Day! Today we will protest all-things-money: The oligarchic regime, price gouging, billionaire bros, PACs, Citizens United, Trump's golf trips, the "welfare queen" that is Musk's rocket subsidies, wage stagnation, election "donations," inflation.
At your biggest local post office because local media will be filming last-minute filing.
Join us in Oakland to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/cadems/event/770387/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 10:57AM
