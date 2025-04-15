Oakland: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day Protest

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tax (the Oligarchs) Day

Location Details:

USPS - sidewalk out front

201 13th Street

Oakland, CA 94612



Peace protest

Tuesday, April 15 at 12 – 2pm PT



Tax Day! Today we will protest all-things-money: The oligarchic regime, price gouging, billionaire bros, PACs, Citizens United, Trump's golf trips, the "welfare queen" that is Musk's rocket subsidies, wage stagnation, election "donations," inflation.



At your biggest local post office because local media will be filming last-minute filing.



Join us in Oakland to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!