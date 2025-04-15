From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day Protest
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tax (the Oligarchs) Day
Location Details:
Plaza of San Francisco Phillip Burton Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse
450 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
Peaceful protest
Tax (The Oligarchs) Day of Protest!
Today we will protest all-things-money: The oligarchic regime, price gouging, billionaire bros, PACs, Citizens United, Trump's golf trips, the "welfare queen" that is Musk's rocket subsidies, wage stagnation, election "donations," inflation.
Join us in San Francisco at the plaza of the SF Phillip Burton Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!
For more information: https://indivisiblesf.org/events/2025/4/15...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 10:49AM
