San Francisco: Tax (the Oligarchs) Day Protest

Date:

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tax (the Oligarchs) Day

Location Details:

Plaza of San Francisco Phillip Burton Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse

450 Golden Gate Ave

San Francisco, CA 94102



Peaceful protest



Tax (The Oligarchs) Day of Protest!



Today we will protest all-things-money: The oligarchic regime, price gouging, billionaire bros, PACs, Citizens United, Trump's golf trips, the "welfare queen" that is Musk's rocket subsidies, wage stagnation, election "donations," inflation.



Join us in San Francisco at the plaza of the SF Phillip Burton Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse to protest the illegal billionaire power grab!

