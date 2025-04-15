top
U.S. Government & Elections

Tax (The Oligarchs) Day! Nationwide Protests Against the Illegal Billionaire Power Grab

Sidewalks Outside Your Local Post Office at 12 PM Peaceful protests
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple grassroots groups
Location Details:
Sidewalks Outside Your Local Post Office at 12 PM

Peaceful protests
Tax Day! 12:00 LOCAL Time

WE THE PEOPLE - Today we will protest all-things-money: The oligarchic regime, price gouging, billionaire bros, Citizens United, Trump's golf trips, the "welfare queen" that is Musk's rocket subsidies, wage stagnation, election "donations," inflation and more!

We must save Social Security, Medicaid & Medicare, the United States Postal Service,
voting rights with mail-in ballots (No SAVE Act), the right to unionize, jobs with guaranteed pensions, and everything else.

At your biggest local post office. Local media filming last-minute filing.

------------------------------------------------

ACLU: YOUR PROTEST RIGHTS

https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights#im-attending-a-protest

Attending a protest: Your rights

--Your rights are strongest in what are known as “traditional public forums,” such as streets, sidewalks, and parks. You also likely have the right to speak out on other public property, like plazas in front of government buildings, as long as you are not blocking access to the government building or interfering with other purposes the property was designed for.

--Private property owners can set rules for speech on their property. The government may not restrict your speech if it is taking place on your own property or with the consent of the property owner.

--Counterprotesters also have free speech rights. Police must treat protesters and counterprotesters equally. Police are permitted to keep antagonistic groups separated but should allow them to be within sight and sound of one another.

--When you are lawfully present in any public space, you have the right to photograph anything in plain view, including federal buildings and the police. On private property, the owner may set rules related to photography or video.

--You don’t need a permit to march in the streets or on sidewalks, as long as marchers don’t obstruct car or pedestrian traffic. If you don't have a permit, police officers can ask you to move to the side of a street or sidewalk to let others pass or for safety reasons.
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/68aefe40...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 10:41AM
