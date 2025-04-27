From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Salinas: Stand Up Against Injustice Protest
Date:
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Voice Unheard website post
Email:
Location Details:
Claremont Manor Park
940 N. Main Street
Salinas, CA 93906 US
This is a peaceful, inclusive protest. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding
940 N. Main Street
Salinas, CA 93906 US
This is a peaceful, inclusive protest. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding
Join us for a peaceful and meaningful event dedicated to advocating for social justice, immigration, and raising awareness about political changes and proposed budget cuts. We are honored to have local leaders speak at the event, and the final list of speakers will be shared soon. If you are interested in volunteering, please feel free to reach out to us via the provided email.
This event welcomes a diverse audience, and we are committed to creating an inclusive, open, and safe environment for all members of the community. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding; any form of violence or bigotry will not be tolerated, and individuals exhibiting such behavior will be asked to leave.
We look forward to coming together for an important cause and hope to see you there!
This event welcomes a diverse audience, and we are committed to creating an inclusive, open, and safe environment for all members of the community. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding; any form of violence or bigotry will not be tolerated, and individuals exhibiting such behavior will be asked to leave.
We look forward to coming together for an important cause and hope to see you there!
For more information: https://www.nvunheard.org/cf7_protest-list...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 12, 2025 10:19AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network