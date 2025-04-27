Salinas: Stand Up Against Injustice Protest

Date:

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Voice Unheard website post

Email:

Location Details:

Claremont Manor Park

940 N. Main Street

Salinas, CA 93906 US



This is a peaceful, inclusive protest. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding

Join us for a peaceful and meaningful event dedicated to advocating for social justice, immigration, and raising awareness about political changes and proposed budget cuts. We are honored to have local leaders speak at the event, and the final list of speakers will be shared soon. If you are interested in volunteering, please feel free to reach out to us via the provided email.



This event welcomes a diverse audience, and we are committed to creating an inclusive, open, and safe environment for all members of the community. We ask that all participants respect the values of kindness and understanding; any form of violence or bigotry will not be tolerated, and individuals exhibiting such behavior will be asked to leave.



We look forward to coming together for an important cause and hope to see you there!

