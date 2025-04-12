Musk’s X hijacks the Social Security Administration communications? newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

In Recent Days The SSA Claims That They Backtracked On Ending SSA Phone Service For Its Over 70 Million SSA Recipients and Customers. However The SSA Also Claims That The SSA Tightened Security So Much (Reportedly In A False Exaggerated Pretense To Fight Fraud), That 70,000 People Or More May Not Get Results Or Service Through The SSA Phone Service! This Is Apparently Known As Kafkaesque Double-Speak.