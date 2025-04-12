From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Musk’s X hijacks the Social Security Administration communications?
In Recent Days The SSA Claims That They Backtracked On Ending SSA Phone Service For Its Over 70 Million SSA Recipients and Customers. However The SSA Also Claims That The SSA Tightened Security So Much (Reportedly In A False Exaggerated Pretense To Fight Fraud), That 70,000 People Or More May Not Get Results Or Service Through The SSA Phone Service! This Is Apparently Known As Kafkaesque Double-Speak.
By Lynda Carson — April 12, 2025
Since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been elected recently, among some of his horrific activities, he crashed the stock market and Wall Street with his tariffs lately, ignored the orders of judges, and had Elon Musk and DOGE obliterate the Social Security Administration.
Apparently, since March 27, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has not posted a press release on its website after posting releases on its website nearly every day for the previous month.
Whats up with that you may wonder? Leland Dudek, the Acting Commissioner for the SSA, may have a few answers https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Leland++Dudek , or not, as the U.S. Senate wants to know what’s happening at the SSA in a recent letter to Dudek, https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2025.04.08-DOGE-Attacks-on-SSA-Letter-1.pdf .
Or perhaps Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, New Hampshire, https://www.citizenscount.org/candidate/karoline-leavitt , the White House Press Secretary may have some answers about the Musk-DOGE mess at the SSA, https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Karoline+Leavitt .
For your information, in a move that may piss off Social Security recipients locally and all across the nation, reportedly moving forward the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be using X to communicate with the public, instead of its website. What do you think about that? How does that make you feel?
According to some of the horrific Google News Headlines that appeared in the last 24 hours about the Social Security Administration, according to Wired, The Social Security Administration is gutting regional staff and shifting all public communications to X, as a followup other news media outlets are reporting, Social Security’s announcements are leaving its website and moving to X, SSA shifts to X posts for official messaging after cuts to communications staff, The Social Security Administration is reportedly moving all official communication to X, Social Security Administration ‘will be using X to communicate’ moving forward, “Welcome to the Oligarchy Era’: Social Security Administration switches communications to Musk’s X, and Social Security to move comms to Musk’s X after DOGE cuts.
Many hours later after the above mentioned headlines came out, reportedly suddenly the SSA responded to the Wired report with a post on X: https://twitter.com/SocialSecurity/status/1910841666870653128 “This is false. Social Security will continue to communicate through any and all mediums.”
So, is it true or false? Click on link to Google News Wire below for more…
https://news.google.com/search?q=social%20security%20administration&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
The Social Security Administration is gutting regional staff and shifting all public communications to X?
How does that sound for some gut wrenching, maddening, infuriating, confusing information from some recent headlines for those of you who may be terrified about losing your social security benefits because Musk and DOGE have been obliterating the SSA?
Just try to imagine being very poor, late on your rent, feeling terrified, confused, being old, chronically ill, having physical disabilities, some mental health issues, and feeling angry as hell at Elon Musk and DOGE for obliterating the Social Security Administration (SSA), and threatening to shut it down recently, only to learn that from here on out the SSA will be using Musk’s X, to communicate with the public. At this point, you may be asking yourself what the f_ck is going on now with our social security money, benefits, and the SSA?
That’s right! It appears that the SSA is quickly being privatized by Elon Musk and his platform X right before our very eyes at this infuriating moment, as people are learning that the SSA will be communicating with the public on X. What happens to all the people who may not have an account with X, and may be boycotting Elon Musk and X for political and economic reasons? How will the SSA communicate with them?
Millions of people have been feeling terrorized by the brutal attack by Musk and DOGE on the SSA, with staff layoffs, office closures, threats to shut down the phone service, and tighter security hassles falsely made in the name of fighting fraud, to make it more difficult for people to collect their social security benefits.
The Wired News Story About The SSA Using X To Communicate With The Public:
According to Wired, reportedly in part their April 11, 2025, news articles says, “The Social Security Administration will no longer be communicating with the media and the public through press releases and “dear colleague” letters, as it shifts its public communication exclusively to X, sources tell WIRED. The news comes amid major staffing cuts at the agency.
“We are no longer planning to issue press releases or those dear colleague letters to inform the media and public about programmatic and service changes,” said SSA regional commissioner Linda Kerr-Davis in a meeting with managers earlier this week. “Instead, the agency will be using X to communicate to the press and the public … so this will become our communication mechanism.”
Previously, the agency used dear colleague letters to engage with advocacy groups and third-party organizations that help people access social security benefits. Recent letters covered everything from the agency’s new identity verification procedures to updates on the accuracy of SSA death records (“less than one-third of 1 percent are erroneously reported deaths that need to be corrected,” the agency wrote, in contrast to what Elon Musk claims).
The letters and press releases were also a crucial communications tool for SSA employees, who used them to stay up on agency news. Since SSA staff cannot sign up for social media on government computers without submitting a special security request, the change could have negative consequences on the ability for employees to do their jobs.
It could also impact people receiving social security benefits who rely on the letters for information about access benefits. “Do they really expect senior citizens will join this platform?” asked one current employee. “Most managers aren’t even on it. How isn’t this a conflict of interest?” Another staffer added: “This will ensure that the public does not get the information they need to stay up-to-date.”
Linda Kerr-Davis also did not immediately respond to a request for comment by WIRED.
The regional office workforce will soon be cut by roughly 87 percent, sources tell WIRED. Regional office staff manage IT support, policy questions, labor relations issues, reasonable accommodations guidance, and public relations. Since February, the SSA has cut 7,000 jobs, according to The Washington Post.
Today, the agency has 547 employees working in the nearly dozen regional offices (previously, the number was closer to 700, but many people have retired, a current employee with knowledge of the staffing numbers says). After the cuts, the number is expected to be closer to 70. “We know that you all depend on these folks to manage your front line, to help with questions,” said Kerr-Davis, who works in the Kansas City regional office. “I'm going to be pretty candid here in sharing that the support will be pretty minimal until we can stand up our skinny regional office.”
Kerr-Davis acknowledged that the restructuring could limit the agency’s ability to combat fraud, a major goal of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. “Won't losing subject matter experts lead directly to fraud, waste, and abuse?” she asked on the call, reading a question from an SSA staffer. “And yes, I mean, we do rely on [their] help … Things are going to break, and they're going to break fast.”
On the call, Kerr-Davis sounded resigned as she relayed news of the changes. “I know this probably sounds very foreign to you. It did to me as well,” she said. “It’s not what we are used to, but we are in different times now.”
Thats' right! There’s no telling what may happen next with the troubled SSA tomorrow, or in the near future.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
