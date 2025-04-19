Tesla Palo Alto Protest: No Kings!

Date:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palo Alto Indivisible Plus

Location Details:

Tesla Palo Alto

4180 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA 94306

PLEASE READ COMPLETELY BEFORE ATTENDING for all necessary information.



This is a peaceful demonstration along El Camino Real near the Tesla showroom. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.



Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies!



Wear your favorite wig, big hat, or costume. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations! 🎉



No one voted for Musk. Join the peaceful Tesla Takedown movement!



In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.