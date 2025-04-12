Tesla Owners Rolling Protest

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Location Details:

Juana Briones Parking Lot

4100 Orme Street, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Calling All Tesla Owners!



If you currently own a Tesla and are unhappy with the ways the CEO's activities have impacted your ownership experience, please consider joining us for a "rolling Tesla protest" this Saturday (4/12)--AND/OR--next Saturday (4/19). Tesla owners will be declaring that this will be their last Tesla purchase. Let's get rolling into action against fascism, stock market grifting, election interference, and billionaire corruption!



We'll meet at Juana Briones Elementary School's parking lot on Maybell starting from 12:30 for a Tesla Takedown decorating party. We've got piles of signs and banners for you to choose from, including blanks for you to make your own. In fact, with so many horrible developments to call out, the limiting factor will be the surface area of the car!



Once we're decorated for action, we'll roll past the main Tesla Takedown protest (1:30 pm at the Arastradero/Maybell dealership). Then, we'll make our way up El Camino to the Stanford showroom, honking along the way for our fellow protesters at the major intersections (Page Mill, Town and Country, and Stanford Shopping Center (Quarry Rd.)



A note about the protests, from the organizers:



This is a peaceful demonstration along El Camino Real near the Tesla showroom. Our goal is to call attention to Musk’s corruption and to defund Musk.



Make sure not to block the Tesla driveway entrances. We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.



This is a peaceful demonstration, and any conflicts or altercations will not be tolerated. Walk away if one arises and report it to the demonstration leader on site if it is a serious altercation.



Do not boo or confront Tesla drivers or cars, or Tesla employees. Remember that most Tesla drivers are our allies.