From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
PGFTU Gaza Calls on US Workers to Launch General Strike to Stop Genocide
The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza has called on US workers to launch a general strike on May 1 against the genocide in Gaza and the attacks it faces. Michael Letwin who is a UAW member and founder of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the fight in US labor to opposed the Israeli genocide supported by the US Democrats and Republicans.
The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza have called on US unions to take general strike action on May 1, 2025 to stop the genocide in Gaza and against their own attacks they face. Michael Letwin who is past president of UAW Local 2325 and a one of the founders of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the struggle in the US labor movement to oppose the US military and economic aid to Israel and the continued genocide.
He also talks about the growing Gestapo tactics of arresting university workers and students an the efforts to terrorize millions of immigrants and workers.
He also discusses the effort of supporters of UAW president Shawn Fain to close down the Unite All Worker For Democracy UAWD caucus in the UAW. Last he talks about the effort to limit the calls for action on May Day to only US issues and not the genocide and trillion dollars US military aid to Israel and for the 800 US bases around the world.
This interview was done on 4/10/25.
Additional Media:
PGFTU Gaza Appeal
https://laborforpalestine.net/2024/03/23/on-international-workers-day-urgent-appeal-from-the-palestinian-general-federation-of-trade-unions-pgftu-gaza/
Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw
Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg
Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes
https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U
The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ
For More Info:
Labor4Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
He also talks about the growing Gestapo tactics of arresting university workers and students an the efforts to terrorize millions of immigrants and workers.
He also discusses the effort of supporters of UAW president Shawn Fain to close down the Unite All Worker For Democracy UAWD caucus in the UAW. Last he talks about the effort to limit the calls for action on May Day to only US issues and not the genocide and trillion dollars US military aid to Israel and for the 800 US bases around the world.
This interview was done on 4/10/25.
Additional Media:
PGFTU Gaza Appeal
https://laborforpalestine.net/2024/03/23/on-international-workers-day-urgent-appeal-from-the-palestinian-general-federation-of-trade-unions-pgftu-gaza/
Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw
Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg
Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes
https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U
The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ
For More Info:
Labor4Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IrpYDwWPI9I
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network