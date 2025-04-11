top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Labor & Workers

PGFTU Gaza Calls on US Workers to Launch General Strike to Stop Genocide

by LVPSF
Fri, Apr 11, 2025 10:24AM
The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza has called on US workers to launch a general strike on May 1 against the genocide in Gaza and the attacks it faces. Michael Letwin who is a UAW member and founder of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the fight in US labor to opposed the Israeli genocide supported by the US Democrats and Republicans.
UAW Supporters Of Palestine At UAW Political Conference
original image (3447x2090)
The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza have called on US unions to take general strike action on May 1, 2025 to stop the genocide in Gaza and against their own attacks they face. Michael Letwin who is past president of UAW Local 2325 and a one of the founders of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the struggle in the US labor movement to oppose the US military and economic aid to Israel and the continued genocide.

He also talks about the growing Gestapo tactics of arresting university workers and students an the efforts to terrorize millions of immigrants and workers.

He also discusses the effort of supporters of UAW president Shawn Fain to close down the Unite All Worker For Democracy UAWD caucus in the UAW. Last he talks about the effort to limit the calls for action on May Day to only US issues and not the genocide and trillion dollars US military aid to Israel and for the 800 US bases around the world.

This interview was done on 4/10/25.

Additional Media:

PGFTU Gaza Appeal
https://laborforpalestine.net/2024/03/23/on-international-workers-day-urgent-appeal-from-the-palestinian-general-federation-of-trade-unions-pgftu-gaza/

Police Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/MiAnMqi8ZNw

Labor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes Conference
https://youtu.be/4CIXwU4KUzg

Palestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes
https://youtu.be/Btwjq9XP7js

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Fighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel Persson
https://youtu.be/JTD4QWlxW1U

The War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul Keating
https://youtu.be/ZT7SOvcyjHQ

For More Info:

Labor4Palestine
https://laborforpalestine.net

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/IrpYDwWPI9I
§UAW 4811 UCLA Supporters Of Palestine
by LVPSF
Fri, Apr 11, 2025 10:24AM
sm_uaw_ucla_4811_support_palestine.webp
original image (1200x800)
UAW 4811 rank and file members rallied for support of Palestine at UCLA
https://youtu.be/IrpYDwWPI9I
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code