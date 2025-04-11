The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza has called on US workers to launch a general strike on May 1 against the genocide in Gaza and the attacks it faces. Michael Letwin who is a UAW member and founder of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the fight in US labor to opposed the Israeli genocide supported by the US Democrats and Republicans.

The General Federation Of Trade Unions in Gaza have called on US unions to take general strike action on May 1, 2025 to stop the genocide in Gaza and against their own attacks they face. Michael Letwin who is past president of UAW Local 2325 and a one of the founders of Labor For Palestine talks about this call and also the struggle in the US labor movement to oppose the US military and economic aid to Israel and the continued genocide.He also talks about the growing Gestapo tactics of arresting university workers and students an the efforts to terrorize millions of immigrants and workers.He also discusses the effort of supporters of UAW president Shawn Fain to close down the Unite All Worker For Democracy UAWD caucus in the UAW. Last he talks about the effort to limit the calls for action on May Day to only US issues and not the genocide and trillion dollars US military aid to Israel and for the 800 US bases around the world.This interview was done on 4/10/25.Additional Media:PGFTU Gaza AppealPolice Attack Palestine Labor Activists In Front Of Chicago Labor Notes ConferenceLabor For Palestine Rally At 2024 Chicago Labor Notes ConferencePalestinian Labor Activists Speak Out At 2024 Chicago Labor NotesThe Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangLinks Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine ConfFighting Privatization, Capitalism & Imperialist War With French CGT Rail Worker Axel PerssonThe War On Palestinians, ZIM Line, MUA Dockers & Labor Action With MUA Sydney Sec. Paul KeatingFor More Info:Labor4PalestineWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project