Dangers of SAVE Act: Teach-in & Take Action Against Anti-Democracy, Anti-Vote Legislation
Date:
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Declaration for American Democracy
Location Details:
Virtual event - join from anywhere
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/775116/
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/775116/
Time: Tuesday, April 22 @ 4 - 5:15 PM PT (7 – 8:15 PM ET)
Location: Virtual event - join from anywhere
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/775116/
DFAD Democracy Movement Call
The House has passed the dangerous SAVE Act, but the fight isn’t over. It’s time to move together.
Join Declaration for American Democracy ( DFAD) for a national movement call to break down what’s at stake, connect the dots between federal and state-level threats, and ignite collective action as we shift our focus to the Senate.
This is a moment for grassroots leaders, organizers, and advocates nationwide to unite in solidarity, sharpen our messaging, and launch coordinated voter education and resistance efforts.
We’ll hear updates from policy experts and frontline organizers, and we’ll leave with the tools, strategy, and hope needed to take bold action in defense of our democracy.
This is more than a briefing, it’s a call to rise. Together, we’ll build power, protect the vote, and shape the future.
WHAT IS THE SAVE ACT?
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is anti-democracy legislation that is in no way about saving the vote. It is a major voter suppression measure that, if it became law, could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters and badly undermine U.S. democracy.
The SAVE Act would:
❌ Ban online and mail-in registration
🛂 Force you to show a passport or birth certificate just to register
⚖️ Even threaten election workers with jail time
This isn’t about protecting elections—it’s about keeping people out of them. And it hits women, young people, and Black and Brown communities the hardest.
If you’ve ever changed your name after marriage, don’t have your birth certificate, or can’t take time off to register in person—this bill is aimed at you.
More info at these links:
https://www.commoncause.org/work/the-save-act/
https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/house-passes-save-act-voter-suppression-law/
https://www.aclu.org/press-releases/aclu-condemns-house-passage-of-anti-voter-save-act-calls-on-senate-to-reject-it
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/house-passes-save-act-brennan-center-reacts
https://www.npr.org/2025/03/12/nx-s1-5301676/save-act-explainer-voter-registration
https://www.commondreams.org/news/voting-rights-under-attack
ORGANIZATIONS AGAINST THE SAVE ACT
Declaration for American Democracy
Brennan Center for Justice
Women's March
ERA Coalition
AND ALSO:
https://civilrights.org/resource/civil-rights-groups-oppose-the-save-act/#
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
A. Philip Randolph Institute
Advancement Project
AFL-CIO
AFT
All On The Line
All Voting is Local Action
American Association of People with Disabilities
American Civil Liberties Union
Americans for Democratic Action (ADA)
Andrew Goodman Foundation
Arab American Institute
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC
Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote)
Asian Pacific Islanders Civic Action Network, Massachusetts
Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action
Black Voters Matter Fund
Campaign Legal Center
Children’s HealthWatch
Chispa LCV
Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues
Common Cause
COOLJC Region 8 SJEREC
Culturingua
Defend The Vote Action Fund
Democracy 21
Democracy SENTRY
Demos
Empowering Pacific Islander Communities (EPIC)
Equal Justice Society
Equality California
Fair Elections Center
Fair Fight Action
Faith in Action
Faithful Democracy
Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Feminist Majority Foundation
Funders’ Committee for Civic Participation (FCCP)
Groundworks New Mexico
HeadCount
Hip Hop Caucus
Hispanic Federation
Human Rights Campaign
Impact Fund
Interfaith Alliance
Japanese American Citizens League
Jewish Council for Public Affairs (JCPA)
Labor Council for Latin American Advancement
Latino Coalition for a Healthy California
League of Conservation Voters
League of United Latin American Citizens
League of Women Voters of the United States
Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates
MALDEF
Minnesota Council on Foundations
Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
Movement Advancement Project
N.Y. Elections, Census & Redistricting Institute
NAACP
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.
Nathaniel R. Jones Foundation
National Action Network
National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA)
National Association of Social Workers
National Coalition of Negro Women
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)
National Council of Jewish Women
National Disability Rights Network (NDRN)
National Education Association
National Low Income Housing Coalition
National Network for Arab American Communities
National Organization for Women
National Partnership for Women & Families
National Urban League
National Women’s Law Center
Native American Rights Fund
NCNW
NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
Our Homes, Our Votes
People For the American Way
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Popular Democracy
Presbyterian Church (USA)
Reproductive Freedom for All
Rock the Vote
SEIU
Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN)
Silver State Equality
Sojourners/SojoAction
Southern Coalition for Social Justice
Southern Poverty Law Center
Stand Up America
State Voices
Texas Civil Rights Project
The Civics Center
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
The Workers Circle
UltraViolet Action
UnidosUS
Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice
United Church of Christ
United Food and Commercial Workers
Verified Voting
VOICES for Alabama’s Children
Voter Participation Center
VoteRiders
Voto Latino
When We All Vote
AND MANY MORE
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/even...
