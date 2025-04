Time: Tuesday, April 22 @ 4 - 5:15 PM PT (7 – 8:15 PM ET)Location: Virtual event - join from anywhereRSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/775116/ DFAD Democracy Movement CallThe House has passed the dangerous SAVE Act, but the fight isn’t over. It’s time to move together.Join Declaration for American Democracy ( DFAD) for a national movement call to break down what’s at stake, connect the dots between federal and state-level threats, and ignite collective action as we shift our focus to the Senate.This is a moment for grassroots leaders, organizers, and advocates nationwide to unite in solidarity, sharpen our messaging, and launch coordinated voter education and resistance efforts.We’ll hear updates from policy experts and frontline organizers, and we’ll leave with the tools, strategy, and hope needed to take bold action in defense of our democracy.This is more than a briefing, it’s a call to rise. Together, we’ll build power, protect the vote, and shape the future.WHAT IS THE SAVE ACT?The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is anti-democracy legislation that is in no way about saving the vote. It is a major voter suppression measure that, if it became law, could disenfranchise millions of eligible voters and badly undermine U.S. democracy.The SAVE Act would:❌ Ban online and mail-in registration🛂 Force you to show a passport or birth certificate just to register⚖️ Even threaten election workers with jail timeThis isn't about protecting elections—it's about keeping people out of them. And it hits women, young people, and Black and Brown communities the hardest.If you've ever changed your name after marriage, don't have your birth certificate, or can't take time off to register in person—this bill is aimed at you. 