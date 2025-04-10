From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California Juneteenth currently is not aligned with our newest Title 5 Federal Holiday
On June 19, 2025, our nation will commemorate and celebrate the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth Celebrations on Port Galveston Island, Texas. The journey toward this historic milestone is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our collective journey towards the end the US Civil War. Today, our Title 5 Federal Holiday is not official throughout California. The assignment to go city by city and county by county remains…
On June 19, 2025, all 50 States and 6 territories of our nation will commemorate and celebrate the 160th Anniversary of Juneteenth Celebrations of Freedom that occurred on Port Galveston Island, Texas.
The journey toward this historic symbolic milestone is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our collective journey towards freedom near the end the US Civil War in 1865.
Today, our Title 5 Federal Holiday is not official throughout all of the State of California. The assignment to go city by city and county by county while educating, advocating a new paid holiday for all California State Employees lags behind, pulling up the rear…
2025 Juneteenth we will check all Counties and thenTop 40 California Cities to see adherence to our newest Title 5 Federal Holiday, Juneteenth
1 Los Angeles, CA 3,820,914
2 San Diego, CA 1,388,320
3 San Jose, CA 969,655
4 San Francisco, CA 808,988
5 Fresno, CA 545,716
6 Sacramento, CA 526,384
7 Long Beach, CA 449,468
8 Oakland, CA 436,504
9 Bakersfield, CA 413,381
10 Anaheim, CA 340,512
11 Stockton, CA 319,543
12 Riverside, CA 318,858
13 Irvine, CA 314,621
14 Santa Ana, CA 310,539
15 Chula Vista, CA 274,333
16 Fremont, CA 226,208
17 Santa Clarita, CA 224,028
18 San Bernardino, CA 223,728
19 Modesto, CA 218,915
20 Fontana, CA 215,465
21 Moreno Valley, CA 212,392
22 Oxnard, CA 198,488
23 Huntington Beach, CA 192,129
24 Glendale, CA 187,050
25 Ontario, CA 182,457
26 Elk Grove, CA 178,444
27 Santa Rosa, CA 175,845
28 Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 174,405
29 Oceanside, CA 170,020
30 Garden Grove, CA 168,234
31 Lancaster, CA 166,236
32 Palmdale, CA 161,404
33 Corona, CA 160,238
34 Salinas, CA 159,506
35 Roseville, CA 159,135
36 Hayward, CA 155,675
37 Sunnyvale, CA 151,967
38 Escondido, CA. 148,122
39 Pomona, CA 145,502
40 Visalia, CA. 144,998
