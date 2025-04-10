California Juneteenth currently is not aligned with our newest Title 5 Federal Holiday by Michael Harris

On June 19, 2025, all 50 States and 6 territories of our nation will commemorate and celebrate the 160th Anniversary of Juneteenth Celebrations of Freedom that occurred on Port Galveston Island, Texas.



The journey toward this historic symbolic milestone is an opportunity to pause and reflect on our collective journey towards freedom near the end the US Civil War in 1865.



Today, our Title 5 Federal Holiday is not official throughout all of the State of California. The assignment to go city by city and county by county while educating, advocating a new paid holiday for all California State Employees lags behind, pulling up the rear…



2025 Juneteenth we will check all Counties and thenTop 40 California Cities to see adherence to our newest Title 5 Federal Holiday, Juneteenth



1 Los Angeles, CA 3,820,914

2 San Diego, CA 1,388,320

3 San Jose, CA 969,655

4 San Francisco, CA 808,988

5 Fresno, CA 545,716

6 Sacramento, CA 526,384

7 Long Beach, CA 449,468

8 Oakland, CA 436,504

9 Bakersfield, CA 413,381

10 Anaheim, CA 340,512

11 Stockton, CA 319,543

12 Riverside, CA 318,858

13 Irvine, CA 314,621

14 Santa Ana, CA 310,539

15 Chula Vista, CA 274,333

16 Fremont, CA 226,208

17 Santa Clarita, CA 224,028

18 San Bernardino, CA 223,728

19 Modesto, CA 218,915

20 Fontana, CA 215,465

21 Moreno Valley, CA 212,392

22 Oxnard, CA 198,488

23 Huntington Beach, CA 192,129

24 Glendale, CA 187,050

25 Ontario, CA 182,457

26 Elk Grove, CA 178,444

27 Santa Rosa, CA 175,845

28 Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 174,405

29 Oceanside, CA 170,020

30 Garden Grove, CA 168,234

31 Lancaster, CA 166,236

32 Palmdale, CA 161,404

33 Corona, CA 160,238

34 Salinas, CA 159,506

35 Roseville, CA 159,135

36 Hayward, CA 155,675

37 Sunnyvale, CA 151,967

38 Escondido, CA. 148,122

39 Pomona, CA 145,502

40 Visalia, CA. 144,998