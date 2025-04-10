From the Open-Publishing Calendar
U.S. WAR ON THE WORLD
Imperial War Abroad, Class War at Home
U.S. Government talk of ending the war in Ukraine is in reality a plan to give U.S. political puppets in Europe a bigger role in continuing the war against Russia. Many countries in Europe are already turning to war economies and slashing social programs to their citizens to fund war preparations. This policy was clearly laid out in a speech by Secretary of Defense Hegseth.https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/4066734/secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-press-conference-following-nato-ministers-of/
The ceasefire established in the U.S. /Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has resulted in more war against Lebanon and U.S .attacks on Yemen with increasing threats of military action against Iran. The fact that the U.S. Congress in 1987, committed to the Convention on Genocide appears to mean nothing to the war mongering U.S. government.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/100th-congress/senate-bill/1851#:~:text=Genocide%20Convention%20Implementation%20Act%20of%201987%20(The%20Proxmire%20Act)%20%2D,racial%2C%20or%20religious%20group)
The U.S. President has threatened war with Greenland, Panama, Iran, and is actively preparing for war against the third largest nuclear power, China. The present policy of Peace through Strength means exactly what it did in the time of the Roman Empire—Peace through War
“When the politician talks about peace
The common people know it means war.
When the politician curse war
The mobilization papers are already written out.
Those at the top say this way to glory
Those at the bottom say this way to the grave."
Bertolt Brecht, 1937
For decades the U.S. government has maintained a policy of world dominance, the sole right to rule the world.
1991—Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Paul Wolfowitz stated, “Our policy… must now refocus on precluding the emergence of any potential future global competitor.”
1997---National security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski articulated the U.S. imperial strategy for global dominance, to make the U.S. “the world’s paramount power.”
The U.S. strategy to maintain world dominance involves the use of nuclear weapons. The Pentagon maintains a nuclear first strike policy to destroy other countries in the belief that the U.S. will survive and remain the
dominant power. This strategy affirms that nuclear weapons can be used to achieve political and military ends. The U.S. Quest for Nuclear Primacy Plans are now underway to use tactical nuclear weapons against Iran and elsewhere
The war in Ukraine is one aspect of U.S. imperial strategy to maintain world dominance. The New York Times and the RAND Corporation made it clear that the war in Ukraine is a US provoked war to destabilize, weaken, and subordinate Russia. https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf
WAR ON THE WORKING CLASS
To prepare for this war of planetary annihilation, the top 1% has declared class war on those who work for wages, the working class. As in Europe, the working class is being made to pay the cost of a massive military buildup. In the U.S. mass layoffs, massive cuts to Healthcare for Veterans, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Public Health, Public Education, Environmental Protection and more will deprive the working class, the vast majority , of essential services. Funds for the military continue to increase, and the rich get tax cuts while tariffs/sales taxes will increase prices for everybody else.
The administration is stripping away the right to free speech. Unmarked cars and men in masks, arresting and abducting legal residents for their political views, and without charges taking them out of state or deporting them to unknown prisons and held without any rights. These are the actions of a police state.
WAR AND DOMINATION OR PEACE AND SOCIAL NEEDS
Workers can take matters into their own hands and organize against the warmongers and police state by building independent working class struggle for the needs and rights of the vast majority not the rich and superrich. The people have the right and duty to resist.
The Right to Rebellion is the RIGHT AND DUTY of people to alter or abolish a government that acts AGAINST THE COMMON INTERESTS or THREATENS THE SAFETY OF THE PEOPLE. The belief in this right has justified social uprisings for over one thousand years, including the American, French, and Russian Revolutions
4/10/25
Nayvin Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z Magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician, LA Progressive and Dissident Voice. He may be reached at goronnayvin [at] yahoo.com
