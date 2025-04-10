From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Massive Hands Off rally in Santa Cruz April 5
More than 12,000 people showed up at the County Building in Santa Cruz Saturday, April 5 carrying colorful homemade signs that reflected the diverse crowd expressing their opposition to the harmful and dangerous policies of the fascistic Trump administration. Speakers included expressions of solidarity with Palestine and opposition to AB 1468 aimed at eliminating comprehensive discussions of the Palestine narrative and punishing dissent critical of Israel's policies.
