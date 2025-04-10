From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE wins case at NLRB
2001 Photo Of Sean Penn, Maverick Filmmaker and Director Rob Nilsson In Black Leather Jacket, Monica Cortez, and Lynda Carson (red hair and glasses) Celebrating At The Broken Drum Bar In San Rafael, After We Watched The World Premier Of Rob's Film Called Scheme C-6, At The Mill Valley Film Festival That Evening:
Sean Penn’s non-profit CORE wins case at NLRB
By Lynda Carson - April 10, 2025
Reportedly, recently around April 4, 2025, a Los Angeles judge dismissed a case filed by the National Labor Relations Board against Sean Penn’s (co-founder) disaster relief non-profit organization called Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), over a 2021 letter Penn sent to staff that the NLRB said threatened the staff of CORE in violation of labor laws.
The case reportedly was filed after Sean Penn sent an impassioned email to CORE employees, rallying them in the crucial midst of their COVID-19 humane response efforts to help others. The email, which praised the staff for their dedication and criticized anonymous commenters who had disparaged the organization, was seen for some reason by the NLRB as a potential violation of labor laws.
Additionally, reportedly, the “Administrative Law Judge Lisa Ross's decision to dismiss the case reflected a nuanced understanding of the context in which Penn's email was written. Ross found that the message was a rallying cry in the wake of the organization's efforts during their work battling COVID, not a threat. This decision underscored the importance of considering the broader context of communications, especially in high-stress and emergency situations, rather than focusing on isolated phrases or sentences.
The dismissal of the case has significant implications for both labor laws and nonprofit management. It highlights the potential for overreach by regulatory bodies like the NLRB, as Rosengart noted, "The NLRB and its general counsel have broad power, but in this case, they clearly overstepped and abused that power, while also seeking to infringe upon Mr. Penn's First Amendment rights." This reflects a broader concern within the nonprofit sector about the balance between regulatory oversight and the autonomy of organizations, particularly in times of crisis,” according to reports.
Sean Penn’s Organization CORE In Oakland During The Covid 19 Pandemic:
That’s right! In 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic, thanks to actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization that he co-founded called the ‘Community Organized Relief Effort’ (CORE a.k.a. CORE Response), they opened a Covid-19 testing site in Oakland to help people find out if they have been infected with the covid-19 virus. A test program that helped thousands of people to find out if they had the covid-19 virus at the time, which may have helped them to avoid infecting others with the deadly disease.
Reportedly, “As of August 2020, CORE has administered more than 1.3 million free COVID-19 tests. The organization has implemented guidelines called "The Core 8" to combat the virus, which includes "delivering test results within 48 hours, a government-supported contact tracing system, food and hygiene kits along with financial aid for households with positive case results. Site locations included Los Angeles, Oakland, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, New York, North Carolina, Navajo Nation, Napa, Bakersfield, and a "super-site" at Dodger Stadium, where up to 6,000 people were tested daily.”
More about Sean Penn’s organization CORE, may be found by clicking here https://www.coreresponse.org/about-us/ .
Lynda Carson may be reached at Newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network