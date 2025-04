Nominations Due: April 19th, 2025 / Awards luncheon May 10th, 2025Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center's 7th Annual YOUTH ACTIVIST GRANT for middle and high school Students in Contra Costa County.In 2019, the Center established our Youth Activist Grant Award as a way to recognize and honor young people in our community organizing around peace and justice.We have been inspired by the number of the dedicated and brave students we see taking change into their own hands and speaking truth to power.We want students to know that they can be powerful instruments of change and that the actions they take can have a huge impact in creating a more just world for all.Please nominate a youth organization, individual activist or group of young people (grades 6-12) who have shown a remarkable commitment to engaging in the struggle for human rights, social justice, and/or youth empowerment.We believe that young people hold the keys to our future and it is up to all of us to listen!TWO $100 Grants Awarded! Nominations Due Saturday, April 19th, 2025, 3PMFor more information please visit: https://creatingpeacefulschools.weebly.com No Charge.