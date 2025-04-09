From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#NoKing: National Day of Protest on 250th Anniversary of American Revolution
Date:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement and partners
Location Details:
Nationwide protests:
https://events.pol-rev.com/
https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/state/CA/
https://events.pol-rev.com/
https://www.nvunheard.org/protest-listings/state/CA/
No King! 250th Anniversary of American Revolution - Nationwide Day of Protest
April 19th
Website: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsky.social
This April 19, 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution. Over a year later, the Continental Congress would sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4th against tyranny, stating that "a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people."
Now 250 years later, we the people are taking action to stop a hostile government takeover.
At our recent nationwide protest, 5.2 million people across the country stood up together to say HANDS OFF our democracy!
On the historic day of April 19th, we are taking to the street again for democracy. Let's make this an even larger demonstration for democracy against Trump and Musk.
It's going to be a long fight to preserve our democracy. But we cannot tire. We have to keep showing up.
We must save democracy! Come join us!
ABOUT: 50501
50501 is a peaceful movement. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.
We are a volunteer team of non-professional organizers working since day one to empower and amplify this grassroots movement.
Contact: organizers [at] fiftyfifty.one
Press: press [at] fiftyfifty.one
50501 VALUES & COMMITMENTS
Commitment to Inclusivity
We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute.
Embracing diversity strengthens our community, enriches our perspectives, and drives innovation.
Through continuous learning, open dialogue, and equitable practices, we strive to create a space where all individuals can thrive.
Commitment to Non-Violence
We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution.
We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.
Through our actions and commitments, we strive to reject harm and build a community rooted in compassion and mutual respect.
Commitment to Conflict Resolution
We are committed to fostering peaceful conflict resolution within states and organizations through dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding.
By promoting diplomacy, mediation, and inclusive decision-making, we strive to address disputes constructively and prevent escalation.
Our approach emphasizes respect, fairness, and long-term solutions that strengthen relationships and contribute to lasting stability in the movement.
For more information: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 9, 2025 11:35AM
