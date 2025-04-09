Exterminator Netanyahu Comes to Washington Again, Begging for More Bombs by Ann Wright

𝐍𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭, 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐡𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥.

𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙨𝙮𝙡𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙖 𝘼𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙪𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙒𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝘿.𝘾. 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡'𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 "𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚" 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙮, 𝘼𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙡 5, 2025.



The chief of the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, Exterminator-in-Chief Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, jumped on his plane and jetted from one International Criminal Court denier—authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán of Hungary—to another ICC denier in Washington, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump.



Trump is the second U.S. president to give Netanyahu the green light for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. Biden was guilty of 17 months of complicity in the Israeli genocide of Gaza, while Trump is 2.5 months and counting.



𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐡𝐮 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐝



Trump and Netanyahu are two peas in a nasty pod.



No doubt, Trump issued his sudden invitation to Netanyahu to visit him in Washington as a morale booster to the war criminal facing International Criminal Court arrest warrants abroad and court proceedings on corruption charges when he returns to Israel.



Trump knows what it feels like to have court dates, multiple court dates… Bibi will no doubt ask advice on how to escape the court proceedings while in office since Trump has successfully jumped that hurdle with the cooperation of the U.S. Supreme Court.



𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙪𝙨 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙛𝙪𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚.

Bibi doesn’t need any advice on how to be vindictive to those who oppose him, although Trump will no doubt regale him with stories of intimidation tactics on universities, law firms, and the media.



Domestically, Netanyahu has ignored the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who are screaming for a cease-fire that would return Israelis still held in Gaza. Just ignore them, fire members of the cabinet, and bomb the hell out of Gaza and get the bulldozers moving to cut Gaza into military sectors for ease of the final extermination of Palestinians are the diversion tactics used by Netanyahu.



Israeli bombing using U.S. bombs and assassinations by drone in Gaza continue on steroids, with the Israeli blockade of food, water, and medicines grinding into its fourth week. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress cowardly voted down the joint resolutions of disapproval of weapons systems worth $8.8 Billion, including 35,000 of the 2,000-pound bombs that will destroy buildings and shred human bodies for a quarter of a mile, expanding the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza and the displacement of over 40,000 in the West Bank. U.S. President Donald Trump went golfing.



Domestically, while golfing in Florida, Trump faced over 1,400 “Hands Off” rallies across the United States opposing his slash-and-burn operations in the downsizing and destruction of the federal government and the collapse of the U.S. economic system through the vindictive tariffs on goods that are imported from around the world, including apparently from penguins on some mysterious tiny island known only to the penguin world.



The April 5, 2025 rally and march for Palestine in Washington, D.C. with hundreds of tiny shoes and slippers lining Pennsylvania Avenue looking east toward the U.S. Capitol reminded those with a conscience of the terrible brutality of the U.S. complicity in the genocide of children of Gaza. The stage for the rally had the words “Let Gaza Live” with the U.S. Capitol in the background—a reminder for history of the cruelty of the U.S. Congress in voting for bombs to maim, orphan, and kill these children.



𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚



Governments in Europe and North America take no action to stop the genocide of Gaza but instead cower in fear of being labelled antisemitic by the Israeli government and Christian Zionists as Israel accelerates the extermination of Palestinians in Gaza.



Yet citizens around the world protest, march, and rally to try to convince their governments to take action to stop the genocide, to stop sending Israel weapons. The United States and Germany lead as bombing accomplices.



The fate of Palestinians depends on us making our government stop fueling the genocide.



And our own individual and collective morality and consciences are at stake.



We cannot stop!



We will not stop until the genocide ends and Palestinians are free from Israeli occupation and terror!