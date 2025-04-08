From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded by US Government Warns of Bankruptcy in DC Court Filing
The US funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center which receives $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID has filed a legal appeal by the director Shawna Bader-Blau that appeals for the Court and Trump government to continue to fund it.
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded By US Government Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing
In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.
Kim Scipes, a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations talks about what this development means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation which has a yearly budget of over $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. It has received over $1 billion from the US government and has refused to report where this massive amount of money was spent.
Kim Scipes is author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?
Additional Info:
"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission, its partners, and the workers we serve."
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/1PsmACDsKwQ
"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/DeeweDdUK2M
Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro
The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM
Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt
Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/
To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism
Additional Info:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO
https://aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
