The US funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center which receives $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID has filed a legal appeal by the director Shawna Bader-Blau that appeals for the Court and Trump government to continue to fund it.

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded By US Government Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court FilingIn a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.Kim Scipes, a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations talks about what this development means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation which has a yearly budget of over $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. It has received over $1 billion from the US government and has refused to report where this massive amount of money was spent.Kim Scipes is author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?Additional Info:"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission, its partners, and the workers we serve."The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank HammerAssassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank HammerThe AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim ScipesKim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:Solidarity or SabotageThe AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & ImperialismUS Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George WrightUS Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos ConnectionsCIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign PolicyVictor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIOMikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist PastAdditional Info:Labor Education Project On AFL-CIOWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project