San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded by US Government Warns of Bankruptcy in DC Court Filing

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
The US funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center which receives $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID has filed a legal appeal by the director Shawna Bader-Blau that appeals for the Court and Trump government to continue to fund it.
The US funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center which receives $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID has filed a legal ...
original image (1024x512)
AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded By US Government Warns Of Bankruptcy In DC Court Filing

In a Federal Court filing and declaration on March 6, 2025 the Director of the NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Shawna Bader-Blau warns that unless the Trump government continues to fund the National Endowment for Democracy NED they will have to declare bankruptcy of the government funded operation.

Kim Scipes, a writer, Professor of Sociology Emeritus at Purdue University Northwest and researcher about the AFL-CIO international operations talks about what this development means for working people and unionists and the history of this operation which has a yearly budget of over $70 million from the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID. It has received over $1 billion from the US government and has refused to report where this massive amount of money was spent.

Kim Scipes is author of KMU: Building Genuine Trade Unionism in the Philippines, 1980–1994 (New Day Books, 1996) and AFL-CIO’s Secret War Against Developing Country Workers: Solidarity or Sabotage?

Additional Info:

"The NED funding freeze is an existential threat to the Solidarity Center’s mission, its partners, and the workers we serve."
https://www.ned.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/02ac-Exhibit-C-Solidairty-Center.pdf

The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center, National Endowment For Democracy & US Imperialism
https://youtu.be/1PsmACDsKwQ

"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/DeeweDdUK2M

Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro

The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM

Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q

The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU

US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM

US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA

CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt

Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf

“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/

To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism

Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO
https://aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Is Facing Bankruptcy Over Trump Funding Cutoff
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
afl-cio_solidarity_center_graphic.jpeg
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center which is funded by the National Endowment for Democracy and USAID is threatened with bankruptcy in May if the Trump government continues to halt funding its $70 million dollar budget. The AFL-CIO top officials have hidden the role of this government funded operation from the rank and file members of the AFL-CIO because of it's role in subverting and overthrowing governments around the world including in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Indonesia.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§Liz Schuler Warrior For Labor Imperialism
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
sm_schuler_liz_warrior_for_labor_imperialism.jpg
original image (1440x907)
Liz Schuler who was on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy has supported the National Endowment for Democracy and its intervention all over the world. It has 26 field offices throughout the world and now Trump has shut it down threatening their international operations.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§AFT Ukraine Project Funded By US Government
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
sm_aft_ukraine_project.jpg
original image (1157x677)
AFT President Randi Weingarten was involved in overthrowing the Ukraine government in 2014. The Solidarity Center supported rightwing trade unionists who supported the privatization of Ukraine's wealth. She and AFL-CIO president Schuler also support the racist apartheid Histadrut union and have opposed US labor action to stop the genocide
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§Randi Weingarten Went To Ukraine To Support The Overthrow Of The Government
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
sm_weingarten_ukraine_square.webp
original image (840x570)
AFT president Randi Weingarten who is a big supporter of the Solidarity Center was involved in working to overthrow the government of Ukraine which was a massive project of USAID and the Solidarity Center
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§AFL-CIO's Long History With CIA
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
sm_afl-cio_cia.jpg
original image (1600x1600)
The AFL-CIO leadership has a long history with the CIA and government operations around the world. The history has been hidden from US workers and AFL-CIO rank and file members. Thousands of workers around the world have been jailed, tortured and murdered with the support of the AFL-CIO leadership from Chile To South Africa and many other countries.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
§Buthelezi and Reagan With AFL-CIO Conspired To Murder South African Trade Unionists W
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 11:23PM
sm_buthalezi___reagan_sitting.jpg
original image (2055x1337)
Reagan and the AFL-CIO leadership funded and conspired with South African Zulu chief to murder thousands of trade unionists in South Africa. The AFL-CIO gave Buthelezi $1 million to train and arm thugs and murderers to attack trade unionists in Zulu-Natal. He was given the George Meany award by the AFL-CIO leadership for his good work.
https://youtu.be/O6XbV3WL2OA
