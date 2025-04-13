top
California Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

#TeslaTakedown Peaceful Protest

201 Casa Buena Dr,, Corte Madera, CA 94925 US
Date:
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Lara Starr
Location Details:
201 Casa Buena Dr,, Corte Madera, CA 94925 US
Show we care!
Please share!
See you there!
Note:
- Tesla is on private property. We have to stay on the sidewalk, not block the driveways, not shout at customers, and generally behave like the decent people we are.
- Please commit to de-escalating any potential confrontation.
- If someone on our side is getting upset, gently ask them to calm down and not engage
- If there are people on the other side attempting to upset you, ignore them
Sign Tips:
- Less is more! Just a few words written in big fat letters!
- Use color and/or bold images
- A paint stirrer stick makes it easy to hold and carry
- Keep ‘em in your car - you’ll be using them a lot unforch
- Plan on it being windy

Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/testlatak...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 8, 2025 2:58PM
