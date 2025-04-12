From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#Tesla Takedown San Jose / near PayPal Park
Saturday, April 12, 2025
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Protest
Vickie
530 Newhall Dr, San Jose, 95110
corner of Newhall Dr & Coleman Ave Shopping Center
we will meet up at the shopping center Sign
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy. Join us in taking nonviolent action to stop his illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Tesla, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a sign! Bring a water bottle wear a hat, sunscreen.
WHAT: A nonviolent, high visibility rally near PayPal Park
WHERE: corner of Newhall Dr & Coleman Ave (meet at the Shopping Center Sign)
WHEN: Saturday, April 12th at 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 8, 2025 1:39PM
