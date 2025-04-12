#Tesla Takedown San Jose / near PayPal Park

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

530 Newhall Dr, San Jose, 95110

corner of Newhall Dr & Coleman Ave Shopping Center

we will meet up at the shopping center Sign

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy. Join us in taking nonviolent action to stop his illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Tesla, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a sign! Bring a water bottle wear a hat, sunscreen.



WHAT: A nonviolent, high visibility rally near PayPal Park

WHERE: corner of Newhall Dr & Coleman Ave (meet at the Shopping Center Sign)

WHEN: Saturday, April 12th at 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

