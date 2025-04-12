#Tesla TakeDown San Jose / Santana Row

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd.

San Jose, 95117

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy. Join us in taking action to stop his illegal coup.



Sell you Tesla, dump your stock, join our protest.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla



Bring a sign! Bring a water bottle wear a hat, sunscreen.



WHAT: A nonviolent, high visibility rally near the Santana Row Tesla showroom

WHERE: corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara (meet at the Winchester Shopping Center Sign)

WHEN: Saturday, April 12th at 10:00 am - 11:30 am