#Tesla TakeDown San Jose / Santana Row
Saturday, April 12, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Protest
Vickie
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose, 95117
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy. Join us in taking action to stop his illegal coup.
Sell you Tesla, dump your stock, join our protest.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Bring a sign! Bring a water bottle wear a hat, sunscreen.
WHAT: A nonviolent, high visibility rally near the Santana Row Tesla showroom
WHERE: corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara (meet at the Winchester Shopping Center Sign)
WHEN: Saturday, April 12th at 10:00 am - 11:30 am
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 8, 2025 1:14PM
