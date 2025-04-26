top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Protest for Palestine at Tesla Fremont

Protest for Palestine at Tesla Fremont

Date:
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hero Tent
Location Details:
Gather at the Warm Springs/South Fremont BART station
The Tesla Fremont Factory runs 24/7. Last year, we successfully blockaded production — and we’re coming back.

On SATURDAY, APRIL 26th @ 6PM! We need ALL HANDS ON DECK to make this action powerful and materially impactful. Clear your schedule and bring your friends!

With the resumption of full-scale genocide in Gaza by the Zionist entity, we in the South Bay renew the A15 call for an economic blockade of the Amerikkkan economy — an economy built on genocide in Occupied Palestine and around the world.

Elon Musk and Tesla’s crimes go far beyond his ties to the current administration. Musk has long supported the genocidal Zionist entity, while the Tesla Fremont Factory fuels genocide in the Congo and commits labor abuses in our own backyard.

We are honoring the promise we made last year — and honoring our community’s rage against genocide in Palestine, in the Congo, and against rising fascism at home.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/hero_tent/p/DIKt...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 8, 2025 9:57AM
