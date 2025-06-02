160th Anniversary - CA Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony - State Capitol Civil War Grove

Date:

Monday, June 02, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

Breakfast at Hyatt Regency and walk to California State Capitol - Civil War Grove

Sacramento, CA



160th Anniversary of Juneteenth throughout California we continue towards reclaiming our “Stolen Legacy.”



Our unique California Journey from Slavery to Freedom will one day require full consideration.



As we wait, let us consider studying authentic records with artificial innovation along with fiscal balance that makes Reparations a viable option for the damaged specific to California.



California Reparative Justice that mitigates egregious harm and many ongoing desires for hiding the truth, limits the "need" for making generations of offspring whole who answer Certified Genealogy and DNA call of "previous condition of servitude."



California Gold Rush Era financial standing in Global Security Markets remains solid, 1840-1875.



Soon the Pan African men who participated at the June 1846 Bear Flag Revolt, beginning at Murphy's Corral along today's Cosumnes River near the location of today’s Sky River Casino will be officially recognized. Our California Gold Rush began in 1848 along Coloma Road and in 1848 the world rushed in... and upon Ranch Rio de Los Americanos, Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County.



Today, round about midnight, the Casino action stops briefly, and the days earnings are accounted for while sharing fiscal data with essential stakeholders, under the watchful eye of Tribal Leaders and essential investors who facilitate "Indian Gaming" a new type of Gold Rush for Tribal Sovereignty, a small measure of mitigating Genocide on this land.



California Juneteenth legislation AB 1749 (Longville) called for the 3rd Saturday of June as a Day of Observance to also be officially recognized by Governor via proclamation recognition of National Juneteenth Freedom Day.



Notwithstanding the long and deliberate journey towards a June 2021 elevation of Juneteenth to our newest Title 5 Federal Holiday, in 2022 the political machine selected a California quasi-optional Juneteenth Holiday as we await full consideration for our first in the nation ongoing Reparations slate of proposed legislation.



California, National and Global Securities Markets could begin to release a study on mitigation efforts that balance the creation of Global Bond Markets that financed the capture, importation, internal transportation and chattel husbandry of enslaved Pan Africans blessed by Nicolas V Papal Bulls toward restorative justice, beginning in California.



California has the financial standing of 5th economy of global markets, yet Juneteenth “not yet” is the ongoing consideration.



An innovative California study utilizing a solid methodology toward remedies that provides both fiscal stability to the Great State of California while making California residents whole who answer to "previous condition of servitude" seems a better use of some of the proposed new consideration.



In the aftermath of the US/Mexican War the offspring of early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry during the transition to the State of California beginning 175 years ago at Colton Hall and shortly thereafter at the inaugural California State Legislature to close out 1849.



Although a Spanish Colony since 1535, Pan African slavery existed in the Mexican Territory.



Slowly, after the 1790 Census during the Mexican Revolution, clear evidence of the Pan African population before during and after the transition to Mexican Rule on the way to American Rule cannot be discounted.



US Census notions of “Manifest Destiny” as introduction of rounds of "Slave Patrols" introduced to expand "America's Peculiar Institution" with the 1850 Compromise and 1852 California actions.



Slavery in California, specific to people of African ancestry, remains a taboo subject not even spoken about during most of the festive month-long Juneteenth season, as USCT enlisted from California not considered part of the US Civil War missing from most celebrations by design.



Just recently, US Supreme Court Justice decision offered legal support for sustaining the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as we prepare for America's 250th Anniversary 1776 our 175th California Anniversary since 1850 is a wonderful opportunity to study and implement a potential California Reparations Bond that aligns with the intent and spirit of the laws, mitigating crimes against humanity and ongoing impacts distorting, disparaging and destroying authentic California History, maybe the CFPB Director can align with California Treasurer / Controller offices to craft a study aligned with CSU consideration.