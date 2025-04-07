top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

"Watsonville On Strike" - Reel Work Labor Film Festival

Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (1500x1500)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Watsonville On Strike
(Jon Silver, 1989, 65 min, Watsonville)

Set in the former frozen food capital of the world, this film is an intimate and unvarnished portrait of the 18-month cannery workers’ strike which virtually paralyzed this rural California town. The class struggle erupting in the streets drew in the entire community and ultimately transformed Watsonville.

Co-sponsors: Watsonville Film Festival, Cabrillo College.

Watch the trailer for Watsonville On Strike on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/1069014741


Daughters of the Strike / Hijas de la Huelga
(Jon Silver, 2025, 6 min, USA)

This short film features sisters Blanca and Wendy, and their mother Sylvia, a former cannery worker and veteran of the historic Watsonville Cannery Strike. Sylvia reflects on her experiences of 40 years ago and describes the values she hoped to pass on to her daughters who share how their mother's resilience and activism shaped their own paths to become educators and continue the legacy of the Cannery Strike by empowering future generations.

Speakers: filmmaker Jon Silver, veteran cannery strikers and community allies.
For more information: http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 7, 2025 1:07PM
§
by Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Mon, Apr 7, 2025 1:07PM
cannery.jpg
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm
