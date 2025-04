Join the Animal Care working group in creating a Spring, Easter or Spring Equinox gift for yourself or loved one. We will be using small canvases of various types to create painted works of art featuring chickens, bunnies, sheep and more! All creative and skill levels welcome. Light snacks, coffee and tea will be provided.Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring any materials you would like to use.---Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)When: Saturday, April 12th 1-3pmWhat: Fun event to create art centering spring time and animals!ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbookIf you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail carla [at] directactioneverywhere.com