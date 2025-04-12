From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Rights Spring Craft Day
Date:
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St., Berkeley, CA
Join the Animal Care working group in creating a Spring, Easter or Spring Equinox gift for yourself or loved one. We will be using small canvases of various types to create painted works of art featuring chickens, bunnies, sheep and more! All creative and skill levels welcome. Light snacks, coffee and tea will be provided.
Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring any materials you would like to use.
---
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, April 12th 1-3pm
What: Fun event to create art centering spring time and animals!
ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail carla [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring any materials you would like to use.
---
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, April 12th 1-3pm
What: Fun event to create art centering spring time and animals!
ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail carla [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: http://dxe.io/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 7, 2025 10:10AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network