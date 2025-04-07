From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stanford Tesla Show Room Palo Alto Protest Pop Up
Date:
Monday, April 07, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
393 Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Come join us at today’s Stanford Tesla Takedown Pop Up at dealership sidewalk at 3:00 adjacent to Sprinkles Cupcakes. The address for this event is for Sprinkles, so you can easily find Plum Lane and Sandhill Rd. Then maybe later grab a cupcake after the demonstration.
See you there!
This is a peaceful protest. Please refrain from engaging with agitators. Stay engaged in the movement and the goal of defunding Musk and Tesla until he's officially out of the White House and no longer the CEO of Tesla. His corruption is the focus of the boycott and protests.
We are a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. No destruction of property or vandalism will be tolerated at this event.
Please do not boo Tesla drivers.. The goal is to defund Tesla and Nazi Musk and to persuade Tesla drivers to end their lease or trade-in their car.
New theme: Wear your favorite wig or big hat. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations. It's time to wig out!!!
Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please! Also, bring chalk to write anti-Musk messages on the sidewalks and the street.
We did the below!
"Tesla has seen $800 billion of company value wiped out in just three months." BBC
"Tesla's (TSLA) stock slide in Monday's market sell-off managed to erase $29 billion from CEO Elon Musk's net worth, leading losses seen by other Big Tech executives" - Yahoo Finance
Possible Action Troll Tesla by scheduling a test drive appointment: https://www.tesla.com/drive
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. ⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
.#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks #FreeKhalil
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 6, 2025 10:34PM
