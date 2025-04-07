top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/7/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Stanford Tesla Show Room Palo Alto Protest Pop Up

393 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
original image (960x540)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, April 07, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
393 Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Come join us at today’s Stanford Tesla Takedown Pop Up at dealership sidewalk at 3:00 adjacent to Sprinkles Cupcakes. The address for this event is for Sprinkles, so you can easily find Plum Lane and Sandhill Rd. Then maybe later grab a cupcake after the demonstration.

See you there!

This is a peaceful protest. Please refrain from engaging with agitators. Stay engaged in the movement and the goal of defunding Musk and Tesla until he's officially out of the White House and no longer the CEO of Tesla. His corruption is the focus of the boycott and protests.

We are a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly. No destruction of property or vandalism will be tolerated at this event.

Please do not boo Tesla drivers.. The goal is to defund Tesla and Nazi Musk and to persuade Tesla drivers to end their lease or trade-in their car.

New theme: Wear your favorite wig or big hat. We want to have fun and to feel like a party during our demonstrations. It's time to wig out!!!

Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please! Also, bring chalk to write anti-Musk messages on the sidewalks and the street.

We did the below!

"Tesla has seen $800 billion of company value wiped out in just three months." BBC

"Tesla's (TSLA) stock slide in Monday's market sell-off managed to erase $29 billion from CEO Elon Musk's net worth, leading losses seen by other Big Tech executives" - Yahoo Finance

Possible Action Troll Tesla by scheduling a test drive appointment: https://www.tesla.com/drive

In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.We are taking action at Tesla.

⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk. ⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.

.#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks #FreeKhalil
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 6, 2025 10:34PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$415.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code