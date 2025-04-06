top
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Thousands Say "Hands Off" in SF Civic Center Protest

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
As Trump and Musk dismantles the US government, agency by agency, millions join protests throughout the US
As Trump and Musk dismantles the US government, agency by agency, millions join protests throughout the US
original image (1471x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, April 5) - From food banks that provide food in areas where people are "food insecure" to a program that assists with heating fuel to those who need to chose between being hungry or cold, to Social Security that seventy million need to survive and paid into throughout their working years, the Trump administration is dismantling the services by firing the workers. This under the claim of "inefficiency."

As he monetizes the Presidency (five million dollars for dinner with the president and sells Trump branded merchandise ($55 for a MAGA cap), Trump is implementing a $1.5 trillion tax increase disguised as tariffs. The tax is regressive; that extra couple of hundred dollars for a washing washing machine that you will pay won't matter if you are wealthy, but if you are of low income, it will matter very much.

The money has to be raised because, simply put, the country is going broke. This is due to the huge "defense" expenditures, greater than the next ten nations combined, and the minuscule taxes levied on the wealthy. Furthermore, It costs about $700 billion a year to just service, not pay off, this debt. For perspective, national healthcare for all would cost about $20 billion per year.

Trump is imposing this additional tax on working people tax to ease the debt and to allow additional tax cuts for the wealthy.

As he arrests ever more people who have broken no laws but disagree with him politically, the word "fascist" is increasingly heard. It was on many posters at the demonstration, one of thousands throughout the country demanding "Hands OFF." Many feel that, as one sign said, "never again is now."

Many demonstrators noted Trump's amusing (sort of) many incompetences. One showed an angry penguin, presumably an inhabitant of one of the penguins-only islands on which he has imposed a stiff tariff, protesting fascism. Note that the tariff will not be paid by the penguins but by consumers in the US who purchase whatever it is that the penguins produce.

Many attacked Elon Musk, there was a mock-up of a Cybertruck in flames. They lamented Trumps attack on democracy, Social Security, the environment, the education department, universities, installing his unelected Rasputin, working people, the press, LGBT+ people, government employees, women's rights, the rule of law, Medicaid, climate science, Greenland, Canada, working people, and non-white persons.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_02-09525-z8b_9733_1.jpg
original image (1494x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_03-09525-z8a_0804_1.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_04-09525-z8a_0825_1.jpg
original image (1476x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_05-09525-z8a_0833_1.jpg
original image (1000x1160)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_06-09525-z8a_0835_1.jpg
original image (1441x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_07-09525-z8b_9740_1.jpg
original image (1268x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_08-09525-z8a_0854_1.jpg
original image (1438x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_09-09525-z8b_9748_1.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_10-09525-z8a_0869_1.jpg
original image (1584x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_11-09525-z8a_0884_1.jpg
original image (1330x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_12-09525-z8a_0891_1.jpg
original image (1000x1666)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_13-09525-z8b_9771_1.jpg
original image (1197x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_14-09525-z8a_0895_1.jpg
original image (1373x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_15-09525-z8b_9785_1.jpg
original image (1287x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_16-09525-z8a_0910_1.jpg
original image (1000x1007)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_17-09525-z8a_0912_1.jpg
original image (1377x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_18-09525-z8a_0916_1_1.jpg
original image (1455x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_19-09525-z8b_9809.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 2:56PM
sm_20-09525-z8a_0927_1.jpg
original image (1182x1000)
