North Bay / Marin U.S. Government & Elections

Huge Apr 5th Protest In Santa Rosa

by Zara
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 12:57PM
Over 5000 people filled Old Courthouse Square and surrounding streets in Santa Rosa April 5th to protest the Trump regime
This was one of the largest protests in Santa Rosa in years
