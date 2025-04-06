Massive Anti-Trump/Musk rally in North Berkeley by Hank Pellissier

thousands of HANDS OFF protestors in North Berkeley

Thousands of HANDS OFF protesters gathered by the North Berkeley BART station on Saturday, April 5, to protest the recent tear-down of democracy by President Donald Trump and his DOGE billionaire friend Elon Musk.



It seemed as though everyone in North Berkeley was there - disgruntled citizens lined Sacramento Street from Cedar Street all the way down to University Avenue. The huge action was just one of many occurring simultaneously in the San Francisco East Bay.



Signs held aloft for traffic passersby to view contained a multitude of complaints - Hands off Social Security, Trans Rights, Medicare, Democracy, Women’s Bodies, Education, Immigrants, and multiple other causes. Numerous placards also promoted support for Palestine and Ukraine.



The event inspired hope that united public outrage against Trump and Musk could halt the 100-day assault of the “Broligarchy.” Future action includes marches next weekend.