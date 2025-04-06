top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Government & Elections

Massive Anti-Trump/Musk rally in North Berkeley

by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 7:28AM
thousands of HANDS OFF protestors in North Berkeley
Oppose Fascism
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of HANDS OFF protesters gathered by the North Berkeley BART station on Saturday, April 5, to protest the recent tear-down of democracy by President Donald Trump and his DOGE billionaire friend Elon Musk.

It seemed as though everyone in North Berkeley was there - disgruntled citizens lined Sacramento Street from Cedar Street all the way down to University Avenue. The huge action was just one of many occurring simultaneously in the San Francisco East Bay.

Signs held aloft for traffic passersby to view contained a multitude of complaints - Hands off Social Security, Trans Rights, Medicare, Democracy, Women’s Bodies, Education, Immigrants, and multiple other causes. Numerous placards also promoted support for Palestine and Ukraine.

The event inspired hope that united public outrage against Trump and Musk could halt the 100-day assault of the “Broligarchy.” Future action includes marches next weekend.
§Free Palestine
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 7:28AM
sm_p.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§hands off
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 7:28AM
sm_img_2815.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$425.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code