2,000 at Fresno "Hands Off!" Protest
It was the largest anti-Trump protest ever in Fresno.
There was a large demonstration in Fresno as part of the national mobilization called "Hands Off!" Protesters lined Shaw Avenue all the way across the front of Fashion Fair Mall. The protesters emphasized Trump and Musk need to immediately stop damaging government and the economy.
