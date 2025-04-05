From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states?
Convicted felon President Donald J. Trump with new HUD Secretary Scott Turner, before Scott Turner became the latest HUD Secretary and Trump loyalist at HUD:
HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states?
Is HUD threatening to cut public housing assistance from ‘sanctuary’ cities and states?
By Lynda Carson - April 5, 2025
On April 4, 2025, in a HUD Grantee and Stakeholder Letter, HUD Secretary Scott Turner wrote, “Recently, I directed HUD senior leadership to review our programs and institute mechanisms that can ensure that HUD programs are compliant with President Trump’s Executive Order 14218. For example, going forward, grant agreements will include language that will require compliance with Executive Order 14218, and the Department will take steps to ensure that Federal resources are not used to support “sanctuary” policies of State and local jurisdictions that actively prevent federal authorities from deporting illegal aliens.”
Executive Order 14218 may be found in the link below in the Federal Register…
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/02/25/2025-03137/ending-taxpayer-subsidization-of-open-borders
HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states?
In an April 4, 2025, confusing news article called, ‘HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states’, reportedly in part it states, “The Department of Housing and Urban Development is ramping up its enforcement and implementation of President Donald Trump‘s executive order blocking illegal immigrants from receiving federal assistance, including public housing and HUD grant programs.
HUD Secretary Scott Turner will send a letter outlining the changes, obtained by the Washington Examiner Friday afternoon, to every public housing authority and grantee at the department’s Office of Public and Indian Housing.
In the letter, Turner wrote that HUD will “take steps” to ensure that no HUD funding goes to any states or local governments declaring “sanctuary” status for illegal immigrants.
“Recently, I directed HUD senior leadership to review our programs and institute mechanisms that can ensure that HUD programs are compliant with President Trump’s Executive Order,” the letter reads. “For example, going forward, grant agreements will include language that will require compliance with Executive Order 14218, and the Department will take steps to ensure that Federal resources are not used to support ‘sanctuary’ policies of State and local jurisdictions that actively prevent federal authorities from deporting illegal aliens.”
“I am excited to work with our grantees and other stakeholders to implement this Executive Order and enforce the law so that HUD programs are used for the benefit of the American people,” Turner continued.
A senior HUD official stressed that Turner’s action isn’t specifically targeting “sanctuary” states or cities, adding that governments will have opportunities to comply with the new guidance to retain access to public housing funds.
“Federal public benefits cannot be used for illegal aliens,” the aide assessed simply.”
Since then the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), released the following statement below:
(NAHRO Release)
https://www.nahro.org/news/secretary-turner-outlines-huds-plans-to-align-with-eo-14218-on-immigration-policy/
Secretary Turner Outlines HUD’s Plans to Align With EO 14218 on Immigration Policy
“On April 4, Secretary Turner released a letter informing HUD grantees and stakeholders of the Department’s plans to comply with Executive Order (EO) 14218, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders,” signed February 19, 2025. The letter states that senior HUD leadership is reviewing programs and instituting mechanisms to ensure programs are compliant with the EO. This will include having grant agreements include language that will require compliance with the EO and that the Department will take steps to ensure federal resources are not used to support “sanctuary” policies of State and local jurisdictions that actively prevent federal authorities from deporting undocumented individuals.
Currently, only eligible US residents qualify for rental assistance from HUD. Public housing agencies (PHAs) calculate rental subsidy based on the number of eligible residents in a household, and do not provide funding or support to ineligible family members who may be in the household. Rent subsidies are prorated to ensure no federal funding goes to ineligible households and that federal rental assistance is only provided to eligible US residents. Community Development funding goes toward building strong, vibrant communities.
NAHRO and its more than 26,000 members are committed to providing safe, decent and affordable homes to eligible families and to working with our local and federal partners to ensure that all rules and regulations are followed. Recently, NAHRO partnered with a group of housing and law experts on a webinar aimed at helping entities navigate immigration enforcement in PHA properties.”
Recently, HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced an MOU of Understanding between the Department of Homeland Security and HUD, apparently in an effort to go after undocumented immigrants that may be residing in public housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program a.k.a. Section 8 voucher program, with some of their relatives who may be legally residing in public housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program a.k.a. Section 8 voucher program.
See a few links below…
DHS/HUD/MOU 3/24/2025
https://www.hud.gov/sites/default/files/PA/documents/DHS-HUD-MOU-032425.pdf
HUD - DHS agreement
https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-046
See a March 28, 2025 release/statement below from the Alliance for Housing Justice, in response to the DHS/HUD agreement and DHS/HUD/MOU.
(March 28, 2025 - Alliance for Housing Justice)
https://www.allianceforhousingjustice.org/post/hud-dhs-mou-statement
STATEMENT: Anti-Immigrant MOU Shows HUD Sec. Turner Misunderstands Own Agency’s Programs
"With his new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DHS, HUD Secretary Scott Turner is again shifting blame onto vulnerable communities instead of addressing the root causes of our housing and homelessness crises.
And he’s doing it while misrepresenting how his agency’s programs actually work.
The MOU establishes an interagency partnership to investigate alleged “abuse” of housing programs by “ineligible” immigrants through “data-sharing” and collaboration with immigration enforcement.
Though vague, it appears aimed at surveilling and intimidating mixed-status families: where some members are eligible U.S. citizens and others are ineligible for subsidy based on immigration status. Their assistance is already pro-rated to only cover eligible household members.
Rather than invest in housing or address record homelessness, HUD is helping Trump terrorize immigrant communities while working to discourage and disqualify eligible, rent-paying residents from programs they have a right to access.
HUD should be pursuing its core mission by protecting those most harmed by corporate greed, discrimination and decades of disinvestment, but Sec. Turner keeps opting for harmful distractions like fudging "savings" numbers with DOGE, attacking homeless and LGBTQ+ people, and scapegoating immigrants to manufacture outrage and justify cuts.
This isn’t about program integrity — it’s about surveillance, fear, and falsely blaming immigrant families for the failures of a housing system that puts profits over everyday people.
While this kind of cynical, bullying politics might impress hate-fueled billionaires like Elon Musk, regular people need real solutions to unprecedented homelessness and skyrocketing rents.
Alliance for Housing Justice is a coalition of organizations including Center for Popular Democracy, Housing Justice for All NY, Housing Now! CA, Liberation in a Generation, PolicyLink, People's Action, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, National Housing Law Project, PowerSwitch Action, Poverty & Race Research Action Council, Public Advocates & Right to the City Alliance."
In a different March 28, 2025, news article called “Hud chief warns illegal aliens in government funded housing nationwide California sanctuary cities to face biggest impact”, reportedly in part it states, “Federal housing chief announces immediate crackdown on illegal immigrants residing in HUD-funded public housing, declaring Americans “the only priority.”
California’s sanctuary cities, previously ignoring immigration status for Section 8 housing, face potential homelessness crisis amid tightened federal oversight.
Landlords participating in HUD Section 8 programs risk severe penalties under new enforcement measures targeting unlawful housing subsidies.
In a bold announcement likely to have significant implications nationwide—especially in sanctuary states like California—the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner declared illegal immigrants will no longer be permitted to reside in HUD-funded public housing programs. This decision, announced during Turner’s recent visit to Philadelphia, sends a strong message that the Trump administration views American citizens as its singular priority when allocating taxpayer-funded housing assistance.
“Those that are here illegally, that are living in HUD-funded public housing, we’re putting them on notice this is not acceptable,” Turner said. “We will not have it anymore. At HUD, we only serve one out of four Americans we should be serving, and that has to come to an end.”
The move represents a major shift from previous policies, particularly in sanctuary states like California, where eligibility for Section 8 and other public housing programs historically overlooked immigration status. As a result, tens of thousands of non-citizens currently benefit from subsidized housing across cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, cities now bracing for the potentially catastrophic social repercussions of this federal crackdown.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, already facing criticism for homelessness, crime, and housing affordability crises statewide, will now grapple with this looming policy shift that could result in many illegal immigrant families becoming homeless overnight.
In California, the sanctuary status has long provided illegal immigrants with broad access to social services, including government-funded housing assistance. With HUD’s new directive prioritizing American citizens, cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles, traditionally seen as strongholds of immigrant advocacy, may soon witness thousands forced onto the streets.”
New York City News Article:
In a different news article from New York City called “HUD Struck a Data-Sharing Agreement With Immigration Enforcement. What Does it Mean for NYC?,” in part it states, “Undocumented people are already prohibited from receiving federal housing subsidies directly. Eligibility for federal housing assistance is limited to U.S. citizens and non-citizens with a qualifying immigration status, such as a lawful permanent resident (also known as a “green card” holder), refugee or asylee, among others, according to advocates and the city’s Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD).
Immigrants who don’t qualify, however, can live in a household that receives a federal subsidy as long as other members of that household qualify, with the amount of aid based on the number of people who are eligible.
For instance, if an immigrant without legal status is living with U.S born children who qualify, the household would receive a smaller subsidy and pay a higher portion of the rent to take the ineligible family member into account. This is known as prorated support.
“Their assistance is already pro-rated to only cover eligible household members,” the Alliance for Housing Justice, a national advocacy group, said in a statement last week in response to the memo, saying HUD Secretary Scott Turner is “misrepresenting how his agency’s programs actually work.”
“This isn’t about program integrity—it’s about surveillance, fear, and falsely blaming immigrant families for the failures of a housing system that puts profits over everyday people,” the group said.
A HUD spokesperson said that “the purpose of the MOU is to establish information sharing between HUD and DHS to ensure illegal aliens are not in public housing,” but did not elaborate.
According to Anna Luft, project director of the New York Legal Assistance Group’s Public Housing Justice Project, the memorandum applies to all HUD-subsidized housing, including Section 8—also known as the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides rental assistance to low- and moderate-income families—and public housing authorities that run such programs.”
Archived links in the link below to MTW, Public Housing Authorities, that are no longer available in the new HUD website https://www.hud.gov/ .
http://web.archive.org/web/20250307185047/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/mtwagencies
Bay Area, HUD Subsidized Housing Units:
Reportedly, “More than 87,000 Section 8-subsidized units were funded by Bay Area housing agencies in 2024, including about 16,000 from the San Francisco Housing Authority, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.”
Reportedly, “San Mateo County joins Santa Clara County, San Francisco County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Napa County, Santa Cruz County and Sonoma County that have adopted similar sanctuary ordinances, resolutions, policies, or actions over the years. Along with more than a dozen other Bay Area cities -- including San Francisco, San Leandro, San Jose, Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Petaluma, Oakland, Hayward, Emeryville, Berkley, and Alameda.”
Alameda is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314173641/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/alameda
Berkeley is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314202656/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/berkeley
Oakland is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250308103254/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/oakland
County of Santa Cruz has a sanctuary policy.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313141703/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/santacruz
San Jose is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250315054816/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sclarasjose
San Mateo County has a sanctuary policy.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314180220/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/sanmateo
Additionally, below are a few more links to a few Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in sanctuary cities outside of California.
Chicago is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250321105424/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/chicago
CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
CHA is the third largest housing authority in the nation (after New York City and the Puerto Rico Housing Authorities) and provides assisted housing for more than 63,000 households and 135,000 individual residents through the Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher and Project-Based Voucher Programs with housing options in communities throughout Chicago, including options for families, seniors and individuals in need of supportive housing.
Last updated May 22, 2024
>>>>>>>
Philadelphia is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313141606/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
Established in 1937, Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) is the nation's fourth largest public housing authority. The agency administers approximately 12,850 public housing units, and an additional 22,600 families through the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Last updated April 29, 2024
>>>>>>>
Baltimore is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250313131651/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/baltimore
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF BALTIMORE CITY
General Information
HABC currently administers approximately 6,750 public housing units and 20,700 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated November 25, 2024
>>>>>>>
Washington D.C. is a sanctuary city.
http://web.archive.org/web/20250314202705/https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/ph/mtw/districtofcolumbia
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING AUTHORITY
General Information
DCHA currently manages approximately 8,100 public housing units and 16,400 Housing Choice Voucher units.
Last updated November 6, 2024
>>>>>>>
HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states?
Despite the confusion created in the above mentioned April 4, 2025, confusing news article called, ‘HUD moves to kill public housing assistance for ‘sanctuary’ cities & states’, the question remains.
Is HUD Secretary Scott Turner and HUD https://www.hud.gov/news/hud-no-25-046 , really planning to cut funding to Public Housing Authorities all across the nation in sanctuary cities, or states https://www.hud.gov/sites/default/files/PA/documents/DHS-HUD-MOU-032425.pdf ?
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network