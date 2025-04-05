Hands Off Everything – Save Our Democracy by Phil Pasquinini

SAN FRANCISCO (04-05) – More than 1,200 demonstrations sponsored by over 400 activists’ groups took place today in all 50 states to protest Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s dismantling of the government to put into place their conservative MAGA agenda based on Project 2025 that has negatively impacted people across the globe.



To date, these are the largest mass mobilizations since Trump took office in January with activists against the power grab calling for “Hands Off!” our government. “We have a president not a king!” “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them, but we are fighting back!”



Among the sites protesters demonstrated at were Tesla dealerships where weekly actions have contributed to a13 percent decline in U.S. sales for the first quarter of 2025, the largest decrease in the company’s history.



So, it was fitting that before the main protest at City Hall a large crowd of several hundred activists picketed the Tesla showroom calling for Trump and Musk to be kicked out of the government along with their “fascist MAGA” agenda. The near-constant sound of car horns in support of the pickets action along busy Van Ness Avenue was affirmation of the unpopularity of both and their ransacking of our government.



Those present carried signs calling for the reversal of Trump’s executive orders that have so badly damaged the government since his January inauguration along with the growing damage he has inflicted on the world’s economy this week in reaction to the imposition of tariffs.



As the “Hands Off” our government protest at City Hall was about to begin, the activists at Tesla marched to join the thousands there in support of government programs, services and agencies that Trump and Musk through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have shutdown. The fear of growing Fascism and loss of Constitutional rights were also concerns for those in attendance along with the closing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords.



The massive crowd heard from several speakers all of whom agreed that they would fight to see an end to the chaotic re-juxtaposition of government along with an end to the fascist tactics being employed against undocumented immigrants by ICE, and punitive actions against student protesters over Gaza.



The shuttering of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by DOGE may result in over 1.6 million deaths for those who are dependent on HIV/Aids medication as access to the lifesaving drugs they depend upon have ended.



While Musk strutted about on television with a chainsaw to demonstrate his dismantling of U.S. government “inefficiencies” through his DOGE efforts, he has at the same time been on the receiving end of a $959 billion dollar investment by the State of New York for a Tesla solar panel Gigafactory deal in Buffalo, New York. The agreement came about when Tesla acquired Solar City and entered into a contract with the state in exchange for investment and other conditions that the state required. It is one of the largest such publicly financed projects in the country and under the terms of the agreement allowed Musk in turn to lease the factory facility for $1 a year.



A New York Times article quoted a conservative think tank that called the investment “the single biggest economic development boondoggle” in US history. Seems government efficiency is a one-way street for Elon. In one review of the deal, it was determined that for every taxpayer dollar invested in the plant a return of 54 cents would be realized by the state, hardly a worthwhile investment of public funds and certainly a government inefficiency.



New York legislators are currently reviewing the project’s contract for renewal as it is set to expire this year. It remains to be seen if they will renew it or not and what if any changes they may require. If the contract is renewed, Musk’s rent will go up to $2 million and will increase in following years.



Musk, who spent $290 million to get Trump elected, had one political setback this week when attempting to buy the results of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court election labeled the most expensive in U.S. history. Musk shelled out $25 million of the $90 million spent in the attempt to elect conservative candidate Brad Schimel only to see, despite his despicable performance wearing a cheese wedge hat, Wisconsin voters instead elect Democratic candidate Susan Crawford who will make a liberal majority in the court. Musk paid three voters one million dollars each for their vote.



Musk, it seems, believes that everything is for sale, but the growing reaction to his offensive and cheapening efforts to control voters and elections received a resounding message that Wisconsinites votes are not for sale.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



