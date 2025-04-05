top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections

Hands Off Everything – Save Our Democracy

by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:45PM
SAN FRANCISCO (04-05) – More than 1,200 demonstrations sponsored by over 400 activists’ groups took place today in all 50 states to protest Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s dismantling of the government to put into place their conservative MAGA agenda based on Project 2025 that has negatively impacted people across the globe.

To date, these are the largest mass mobilizations since Trump took office in January with activists against the power grab calling for “Hands Off!” our government. “We have a president not a king!” “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them, but we are fighting back!”
SAN FRANCISCO (04-05) – More than 1,200 demonstrations sponsored by over 400 activists’ groups took place today in all 50 states to prot...
original image (2000x1335)
SAN FRANCISCO (04-05) – More than 1,200 demonstrations sponsored by over 400 activists’ groups took place today in all 50 states to protest Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s dismantling of the government to put into place their conservative MAGA agenda based on Project 2025 that has negatively impacted people across the globe.

To date, these are the largest mass mobilizations since Trump took office in January with activists against the power grab calling for “Hands Off!” our government. “We have a president not a king!” “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them, but we are fighting back!”

Among the sites protesters demonstrated at were Tesla dealerships where weekly actions have contributed to a13 percent decline in U.S. sales for the first quarter of 2025, the largest decrease in the company’s history.

So, it was fitting that before the main protest at City Hall a large crowd of several hundred activists picketed the Tesla showroom calling for Trump and Musk to be kicked out of the government along with their “fascist MAGA” agenda. The near-constant sound of car horns in support of the pickets action along busy Van Ness Avenue was affirmation of the unpopularity of both and their ransacking of our government.

Those present carried signs calling for the reversal of Trump’s executive orders that have so badly damaged the government since his January inauguration along with the growing damage he has inflicted on the world’s economy this week in reaction to the imposition of tariffs.

As the “Hands Off” our government protest at City Hall was about to begin, the activists at Tesla marched to join the thousands there in support of government programs, services and agencies that Trump and Musk through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have shutdown. The fear of growing Fascism and loss of Constitutional rights were also concerns for those in attendance along with the closing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords.

The massive crowd heard from several speakers all of whom agreed that they would fight to see an end to the chaotic re-juxtaposition of government along with an end to the fascist tactics being employed against undocumented immigrants by ICE, and punitive actions against student protesters over Gaza.

The shuttering of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by DOGE may result in over 1.6 million deaths for those who are dependent on HIV/Aids medication as access to the lifesaving drugs they depend upon have ended.

While Musk strutted about on television with a chainsaw to demonstrate his dismantling of U.S. government “inefficiencies” through his DOGE efforts, he has at the same time been on the receiving end of a $959 billion dollar investment by the State of New York for a Tesla solar panel Gigafactory deal in Buffalo, New York. The agreement came about when Tesla acquired Solar City and entered into a contract with the state in exchange for investment and other conditions that the state required. It is one of the largest such publicly financed projects in the country and under the terms of the agreement allowed Musk in turn to lease the factory facility for $1 a year.

A New York Times article quoted a conservative think tank that called the investment “the single biggest economic development boondoggle” in US history. Seems government efficiency is a one-way street for Elon. In one review of the deal, it was determined that for every taxpayer dollar invested in the plant a return of 54 cents would be realized by the state, hardly a worthwhile investment of public funds and certainly a government inefficiency.

New York legislators are currently reviewing the project’s contract for renewal as it is set to expire this year. It remains to be seen if they will renew it or not and what if any changes they may require. If the contract is renewed, Musk’s rent will go up to $2 million and will increase in following years.

Musk, who spent $290 million to get Trump elected, had one political setback this week when attempting to buy the results of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court election labeled the most expensive in U.S. history. Musk shelled out $25 million of the $90 million spent in the attempt to elect conservative candidate Brad Schimel only to see, despite his despicable performance wearing a cheese wedge hat, Wisconsin voters instead elect Democratic candidate Susan Crawford who will make a liberal majority in the court. Musk paid three voters one million dollars each for their vote.

Musk, it seems, believes that everything is for sale, but the growing reaction to his offensive and cheapening efforts to control voters and elections received a resounding message that Wisconsinites votes are not for sale.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:45PM
sm_dsc07388_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:45PM
sm_dsc07400_canada_iceland_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07416_hands_off_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07420media_coup_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07438_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07440_experts_for_idiots_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07441_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07443_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_dsc07456_don_5th_columnist_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140329_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140338_stock_market_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140341_fed_workers_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140347_climate_felon_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140357_due_process_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140372_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140398_maga_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140408_maga_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140411_vets_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:46PM
sm_l1140420_never_surrender_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$475.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code