Tesla Takedown - Stanford Mall
Saturday, April 12, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
The Wolves
660 Stanford Shopping Center Suite 359B, Palo Alto, CA 94304
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
⚡Stopping Musk will help save lives and protect our democracy.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tesla-tak...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 5, 2025 7:17PM
